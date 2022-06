Brewers like the flavor and aroma that come from Florida-grown Cascade hops, says a University of Florida Extension agent. They say it tastes a little like candy. Matt Smith admits his sample size is small thus far – only seven brewers -- but he’s excited by what he’s hearing from those who make craft beers. For example, of those he’s polled, most said they would brew craft beer made from Florida-grown Cascade hops if given a chance.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO