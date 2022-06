Twenty years from now adults who graduated high school in 2022 will have an interesting story to share with young people. It will be the tale of a great global pandemic, the first of its kind since 1918. Their stories will be peppered with unreal realities such as suddenly not returning to school or adjusting to learning from computer screens. They will speak of the interruptions the coronavirus brought into their academic lives and how they coped as athletic competitions, proms and other events were canceled to beat back the spread of the coronavirus.

BELLEVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO