Laurens PD chief nominated to be US Marshal for South Carolina

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – The police chief for the city of Laurens has been nominated by President Joe Biden to become the United States Marshal for South Carolina.

The White House announced the nomination Monday for Chrissie Latimore to be the U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina.

Latimore has been chief of the Laurens Police Department since 2018. She has been with the Laurens Police Department in various other roles since 1999, including four years as Assistant Chief of Police.

The Laurens Police Department posted congratulations for Latimore on Facebook stating, “This is a bittersweet moment for all of us at the #LPD because, as proud of her as we are, we know that our agency will never be the same without our amazing boss at the helm.”

Latimore will now have to be confirmed by the United States Senate.

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C.

