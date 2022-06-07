ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Disney executive calls Depp 'potential box office treasure'

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk53v_0g2aJ0cm00


M ultiple Hollywood insiders , including a former Walt Disney Studios executive, shared their promising predictions for Johnny Depp's post-courtroom victory career.

"I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board," the former Disney executive said. "There is just too much potential box office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

The executive further pointed to Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer's massive success with Tom Cruise reprising his role in Top Gun: Maverick as evidence of Depp's potential.

"There is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises," the executive told People .

One industry source is reportedly confident that the actor "will work again."

"I do feel someone will give him a chance. He is very likable and very talented," the insider explained. "A studio will just have to gauge and see [if it's] worth the risk and value, but he also won public opinion. He gained a whole new fan base through this and, yes, he will be back."

While Disney may want Depp back, some say they'll be hard-pressed to win the actor back. An insider who worked on multiple films in the franchise said it's "not very likely" the actor will "come back as a star, but they'd probably make Pirates 6 with Margot Robbie or someone similar."

A Hollywood agent further told People that "reputations have been torn down on both sides," referring to his public legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Despite this, the source said Depp's career could still "flourish because this is the world that we live in."

"His fans are very loyal and vocal, and all know he is far from perfect," the agent added.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages after the jury found Heard liable for defaming him.

The jury also found Depp liable for one of Heard's three claims, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages.

In a television interview, the actress's attorney revealed that Heard plans to appeal the ruling and confirmed that she can't afford the multimillion-dollar judgment.

Terra Annazone
2d ago

If he does it I know he would be doing it for his fans. We all said millions of people that we love jack sparrow but won’t watch it without him. So if he does it it would be to thank his fans for standing by him. That’s the person he is.

Margaret Lubash
2d ago

I hope he makes a comeback, but not to the studios that dropped him.

OK! Magazine

Naomi Campbell Reacts To Kate Moss Taking Stand For Johnny Depp Testimony

Naomi Campbell is backing Kate Moss. The British supermodel, 52, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday May 25, after her stunning pal, 48, gave her testimony on behalf of Johnny Depp amid his ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote alongside a screenshot of a story recapping Moss' statements in court, in which she denied Heard's claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship back in the '90s.CASE CRUMBLES? SOCIAL MEDIA IN OVERDRIVE AS JOHNNY DEPP PAL RELEASES NEW...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
