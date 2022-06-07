Former Disney executive calls Depp 'potential box office treasure'



M ultiple Hollywood insiders , including a former Walt Disney Studios executive, shared their promising predictions for Johnny Depp's post-courtroom victory career.

"I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board," the former Disney executive said. "There is just too much potential box office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture."

The executive further pointed to Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer's massive success with Tom Cruise reprising his role in Top Gun: Maverick as evidence of Depp's potential.

"There is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises," the executive told People .

One industry source is reportedly confident that the actor "will work again."

"I do feel someone will give him a chance. He is very likable and very talented," the insider explained. "A studio will just have to gauge and see [if it's] worth the risk and value, but he also won public opinion. He gained a whole new fan base through this and, yes, he will be back."

While Disney may want Depp back, some say they'll be hard-pressed to win the actor back. An insider who worked on multiple films in the franchise said it's "not very likely" the actor will "come back as a star, but they'd probably make Pirates 6 with Margot Robbie or someone similar."

A Hollywood agent further told People that "reputations have been torn down on both sides," referring to his public legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Despite this, the source said Depp's career could still "flourish because this is the world that we live in."

"His fans are very loyal and vocal, and all know he is far from perfect," the agent added.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages after the jury found Heard liable for defaming him.

The jury also found Depp liable for one of Heard's three claims, awarding her $2 million in compensatory damages.

In a television interview, the actress's attorney revealed that Heard plans to appeal the ruling and confirmed that she can't afford the multimillion-dollar judgment.