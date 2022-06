The C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mt. Vernon offers a variety of classes and special presentations. Below are some of their upcoming events. Blaque Berry Puppets will be presented at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 13. Science meets “Alice in Wonderland” as Farm Girl Sarah discovers how plants grow and tries to save her family’s farm — and all the animals that live on or near it. This science-based show teaches audiences how soil health helps plants grow in your yard or on a farm. An entertaining story for Kindergarten and above.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO