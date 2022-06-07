ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day, Czech help Texas top Oklahoma State, stay alive in WCWS

Daily Independent
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Courtney Day hit a three-run homer, Estelle Czech threw a four-hitter and Texas kept its season alive with a 5-0 win over No. 7 seed Oklahoma State in the Women's College World Series semifinals on Monday night.

Texas’ victory forced a second game between the teams later Monday night, with the winner advancing to play No. 1 seed and defending national champion Oklahoma in a best-of-three championship series starting Wednesday.

Oklahoma State (48-13) entered Monday unbeaten in the double-elimination format and Texas had a loss, meaning the Longhorns (46-20-1) needed to win twice to advance. The Cowgirls had won all four previous meetings with the Longhorns this season.

But Texas got a strong performance from Czech. She walked three, struck out three and allowed Texas to save ace Hailey Dolcini. Czech (13-1) had thrown 3 2/3 innings of shutout relief in an elimination-game victory over Arizona on Sunday.

Morgan Day (13-5) went the distance for the Cowgirls, who did not use ace Kelly Maxwell.

Daily Independent

