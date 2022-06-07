ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rob Parker: Darvin Ham's Commitment to Westbrook is Cause For Concern

By Brandon Truffa
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5ExQ_0g2aIISo00
Photo: Harry How
Rob Parker: “I’m leery and worried about Darvin’s remarks. I think the Lakers made the right move hiring him, but he’s hitching his wagon to something that just doesn’t work. Darvin, don’t buy into Russ. He proved last year that he doesn’t work with the Lakers. It doesn’t mean that Westbrook can’t play in the league, there’s definitely a place for him. But LA isn’t it, and Darvin shouldn’t prematurely hitch his wagon to him.”
Chris Broussard: “I don’t know if Darvin’s comments are coming from the front office, because he spoke glowingly of him and the possibilities of him being there. Maybe the front office told him that he’d be too hard to move, and they really can’t move him because they need their picks. The good thing is, Russ only has one year left on his deal, so it’s not like they have to have him on the books for an extended period of time. So, maybe the front office feels that it’s more worth it to take a chance, rather than give up picks of hitch the team to another bad contract. On the flip side, it could all be a smoke screen to up his value.”

The Odd Couple ’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham ’s comments regarding Russell Westbrook . Rob feels that the Lakers would be fools to bring Russ back, and hitch their wagon to him for another year. While Chris feels that the front office probably has influence in his comments, and his statement is coming from a realistic standpoint.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Things Got Heated Between JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith Today

Over the past few months, no one has called Stephen A. Smith out one his innacuracies more than former NBA player JJ Redick. While most of those who sit on the set tend to agree with whatever comes out of Stephen A. Smith's mouth, Redick does not. Earlier this morning, that was on full display as the former sharpshooter continued to question Smith's ridiculous takes.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Blunt Comment About Golfers Leaving For LIV Golf Series

The LIV Golf Series has made waves over the past few weeks by poaching some of the PGA Tour's biggest stars ahead of their inaugural tournament this week. Among the many golfers who opted not to join the rival tour is Rory McIlroy, who had some cutting words for those who are leaving the PGA Tour. Speaking to the media today, McIlroy said that the golfers joining the LIV for the money probably won't end up liking the decision. He said that he's gone that route before and it hasn't worked out for him.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Russ
Person
Chris Broussard
Person
Darvin Ham
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darvin Ham S Commitment
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Imitated Jayson Tatum And Damian Lillard On Instagram Live With His Sons: "Jayson Tatum! Right Hand Steppy! Dame Lillard. Pound Dribble."

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers are getting ready for a new NBA season where they'll try to bounce back and prove to people that they're not done yet. After a rocky 2021/22 campaign, the 17-time NBA champions have made some changes, especially in the coaching department, letting go of Frank Vogel and hiring Darvin Ham.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kenny Smith Names His All-Time UNC Starting Five: Fans React

North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums. Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke. His team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Lakers HC Frank Vogel, Utah assistant Lamar Skeeter join extensive list of candidates for Jazz job

Quin Snyder stepped down from his post in Utah after eight seasons on Sunday and many other candidates have already emerged as possible replacements. Vogel held assistant gigs with the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers from 2001 to 2011, before earning his first head coaching job with the Pacers when Jim O'Brien got fired midway through the 2010-2011 campaign. Vogel stayed on with Indiana through the 2015-2016 season, then spent two years as the leader with the Orlando Magic and was at the reins of the Los Angeles Lakers for the last three years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy