Rob Parker: Darvin Ham's Commitment to Westbrook is Cause For Concern
Rob Parker: “I’m leery and worried about Darvin’s remarks. I think the Lakers made the right move hiring him, but he’s hitching his wagon to something that just doesn’t work. Darvin, don’t buy into Russ. He proved last year that he doesn’t work with the Lakers. It doesn’t mean that Westbrook can’t play in the league, there’s definitely a place for him. But LA isn’t it, and Darvin shouldn’t prematurely hitch his wagon to him.”
Chris Broussard: “I don’t know if Darvin’s comments are coming from the front office, because he spoke glowingly of him and the possibilities of him being there. Maybe the front office told him that he’d be too hard to move, and they really can’t move him because they need their picks. The good thing is, Russ only has one year left on his deal, so it’s not like they have to have him on the books for an extended period of time. So, maybe the front office feels that it’s more worth it to take a chance, rather than give up picks of hitch the team to another bad contract. On the flip side, it could all be a smoke screen to up his value.”
The Odd Couple ’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham ’s comments regarding Russell Westbrook . Rob feels that the Lakers would be fools to bring Russ back, and hitch their wagon to him for another year. While Chris feels that the front office probably has influence in his comments, and his statement is coming from a realistic standpoint.
Comments / 0