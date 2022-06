In 1978, I’d never been to Minneapolis, and I had no intention of taking the weekend news anchor job at WCCO. I thought: a free trip! But I met Don Shelby at the airport, we hit it off immediately, and the next thing I knew, I was driving the white Ford Fiesta my grandpa gave me up to Minneapolis. I rented a house with fellow WCCO reporter Caroline Lowe, just off Lake of the Isles, just like Mary Richards and Rhoda.

5 DAYS AGO