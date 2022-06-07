Texas Country Hitmaker Morgan Ashley releases new song, “Warning Label;” To play in Conroe on June 17

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 5090 Sq. Ft. Stunning home offering all bedrooms down! Beautiful hardwood floors, arched doorways, plantation shutters, surround sound wiring. Huge three car tandem garage with epoxy flooring, workshop, and huge walk-in storage area for additional storage. Incredible Office with fireplace, built-ins, & vaulted ceiling. Formal Dining with butler's pantry. Family room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, built ins, & wall of windows overlooking pool. Kitchen w/high end stainless appls, island, & breakfast room with desk area. Owners' suite with bay window, outside private patio access, & en-suite bath with dual sinks, huge shower w/2 heads, jetted tub. His/hers walk-in closets. Large utility room with sink. 2nd floor has huge flex space with built-in media center, dual desk/craft area, walk-in closet, walk-in attic storage, & powder room. Outside is an incredible covered porch w/fireplace, grill, two pergolas. Pool/spa w/dual waterfalls/firebowls. Putting green! Click on our walk-through video!
