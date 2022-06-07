Texas Country Hitmaker Morgan Ashley releases new song, “Warning Label;” To play in Conroe on June 17

HOUSTON, TEXAS -- Refined Technologies Inc. (RTI) partnered with a North American energy producer in November 2021 to reduce flaring and VOC emissions for their Ultraformer- 4 Cyclic Reformer Unit at their Great Lakes facility. In support of their ESG goals, RTI implemented industry best practices. The unit was fully de-inventoried within a closed drain header system, eliminating oil drained or vented into the atmosphere and limiting contractor exposures to noxious and dangerous gasses. Hydrocarbons were condensed to reduce the impact of flaring during the shutdown of the unit, allowing the refiner’s operations team to test columns and vessels for environmental requirements and providing a safe process to test the environment inside the equipment prior to opening the columns and vessels to the atmosphere.

