Children witness man shot and injured at San Jose library, police call it gang-related

PALO ALTO, Calif. - It's been 21 years since 21-year-old Maria Hsiao was fatally shot in the head outside a downtown nightclub, and as they do every summer, police are asking the public for help in cracking this "open sore" for the Palo Alto community. Police on Friday re-circulated a...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with an alleged gang-related shooting at a San Jose public library, authorities said. The San Jose Police Department on Thursday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Raul Hernandez, and a 14-year-old boy, whose name is being withheld because of his age.
SAN FRANCISCO - A 54-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, according to police. The shooting was reported at 1:49 a.m. in the area of Turk and Taylor streets, where someone shot the man in the chest and then fled in a vehicle, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities on Friday asked the public and motorists to avoid an area of San Francisco due to police activity,. San Francisco's emergency alert system urged residents at 11:13 a.m. to avoid the area of 400 McAllister. No further details were immediately released.
Police in Fairfield found a 10-year-old about two hours after who went missing on Friday. Analeah Potter was last seen at 1:30 p.m. but police did not specify where she was at that time. She was located by officers around 3:40 p.m. When she went missing, she was wearing a...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police on Friday continued the search for a gunman who used a high-powered rifle to fatally shoot a 16-year-old boy walking with his cousin. Ki'yehz Brooks, 16, was killed and his 18-year-old cousin was wounded when shots rang out near 65th Avenue and Camden Street in East Oakland at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco Superior Court building was evacuated on Friday after a suspicious device was found inside a courtroom, but authorities quickly rendered the device safe. At around 11:13 a.m. San Francisco's emergency alert system urged residents to avoid the area of 400 McAllister, where the building...
EL CERRITO, Calif. - Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School. Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez. The arrest follows...
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Two 14-year-old boys died and a third teen was injured in a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle north of Vacaville on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly after 4:15 p.m., where officers responded and found that an ATV with the...
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Tuesday night, police officials said. Authorities said the girl is in stable condition and was able to provide officers with a statement. The Oakland Police Department's communications division received a call Tuesday night from a local...
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the motorcyclist who died in a chain-reaction accident on the freeway as Colin Rumbold, 34, of Alameda County. Rumbold died early Tuesday morning during a string of events that began about 3:30 a.m. on the US 101 to Interstate...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An arson suspect was arrested by San Jose police on Wednesday on suspicion of starting a fire at a church, officials say. Firefighters responded to the church fire near San Jose State University. The two-alarm blaze was first reported at 2:33 p.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 405 S. 10th St.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Southwest Airlines cannot be sued over the death of a passenger whose medical distress was mistaken for unruly behavior by a flight crew out of Oakland, a California appeals court ruled this week. The decision on Wednesday, reported by the Bay Area News Group, upheld an Alameda...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - BART says its prices will go up in July. Ridership has been down due to the pandemic, but officials say they’re making other adjustments they believe will bring riders back. It’s not just the pandemic that’s affecting how many people ride BART. Its officials say...
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A gun buyback in Marin County over the weekend yielded slightly more than 550 weapons, police said Thursday, and those who turned them in received a total of about $50,000. San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink said 193 handguns, 201 rifles and 149 shotguns were turned...
GILROY, Calif. - Firefighters are battling a two-acre wildfire in Santa Clara County, west of Gilroy, late Friday afternoon. By the evening, officials said the fire was 40% contained. Cal Fire is responding to the 6800 block of Redwood Retreat Road in an area of rugged and steep terrain. The...
SAN FRANCISCO - Five teenagers have been arrested by San Francisco police in a monthlong spree of retail thefts across the city. Four teenage boys - the youngest just 14 - and a 16-year-old girl, were taken into custody. "It is always shocking to see young people be involved in...
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Police and fire crews responded Wednesday morning after a car slammed into a Martinez home and caused a gas leak. The car, a gray sedan, veered off the road about 9:10 a.m. and crashed into a home in the 2000 block of Alhambra Avenue, Martinez police said on social media. The driver fled, leaving the vehicle lodged in a side wall of the home.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - BART on Thursday reported a major delay system-wide because of a computer failure, causing major delays for about an hour along with residual holdups throughout the system. The breakdown was first reported about 5 a.m. and BART strongly suggested that commuters take an alternative form of...
