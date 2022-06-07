ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘The gas should be blue’: Fells Point businesses concerned about gas line issue

By Dave Detling
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yqa4g_0g2aGGCQ00

A gas line issue is creating a headache for businesses in Fells Point.

Owners alerted WMAR-2 News about a white substance they say is now causing kitchen equipment to seemingly break down.

The issue is being traced back to an old gas line.

“My oven is my everything,” Pie in the Sky owner Murat Murcan said. “I have to have it. You know, if there’s no oven, I cannot operate.”

Murcan told WMAR-2 News he’s had to shut his doors due to multiple gas line issues. Naturally, he called BGE.

“The technicians are telling me that the orange flame and the sediment in the gas pipes is causing all of this trouble,” Murcan said.

Several businesses along South Broadway, including Barley’s Backyard, are dealing with the same problem.

“It’s a very fine white powder and it’s clogging all of our pilot lights and burners,” said owner Bill Packo. “Almost all of our equipment is down in the kitchen.”

Not knowing what the issue originally was, restaurants owners said they called repair companies and spent thousands of dollars to have items repaired.

“This equipment,” said Murcan, pointing to his pizza oven, “I just spent $1,500 on two pieces of equipment. We have changed both of them three times already.”

Owners then found out the problem is underground.

“It’s strictly not equipment,” said Packo. “It’s supply. It’s gas supply coming, from what I’m told, an over 100-year-old main.”

If gas is flowing, it burns a red or orange color. According to online sources, the color could indicate a potential safety hazard.

WMAR-2 News reached out to the utility about the situation.

In a statement BGE said:

“BGE is aware that some customers in Fells Point and surrounding areas have experienced particulate in their gas appliances resulting in orange flames, instead of the expected blue. While this is not the usual gas flame color, there are no known safety concerns. You may continue to safely use your gas appliances. BGE is currently working to address the issue. If you have any questions, please call BGE at 800.685.0123.”

BGE is also encouraging people to file online claims for any replaced equipment.

In the meantime, businesses want to know if the utility has a timeline to address the particulate buildup.

“I need better communication,” said Murcan.

In a later email to WMAR-2 News BGE said:

“We are continuing to work to address the issue. We are finalizing our plan and, once it is ready, we will be communicating directly with customers in Fells Point. If customers find particulate in their appliances, and are having issues with their appliances, they may file a claim via bge.com. Impacted customer’s claims will be investigated.”

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

MDOT SHA to remove traffic split on Route 40 bridges over Big Gunpowder Falls beginning June 12

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is moving toward the next phase of work on its $32.6 million project to rehabilitate the four bridges on Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) over Big Gunpowder Falls and Little Gunpowder Falls in eastern Baltimore County near the Harford County line. Weather permitting, on the nights of Sunday, June 12, and Monday, … Continue reading "MDOT SHA to remove traffic split on Route 40 bridges over Big Gunpowder Falls beginning June 12" The post MDOT SHA to remove traffic split on Route 40 bridges over Big Gunpowder Falls beginning June 12 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Industry
Local
Maryland Industry
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fells Point#Wmar 2 News#Bge#Barley S Backyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS Baltimore

Tree Falls On Woodlawn Home After Storm Passes Through

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large tree toppled and fell through a Woodlawn home Wednesday night, leaving serious damage after a storm passed through the area. Homeowner Melvin told WJZ the tree fell from his neighbor’s property, crushing part of his roof and knocking down a power line. Two bedrooms inside the house were pierced and water flooded in. Melvin said he was very fortunate that he wasn’t in bed, but in the living room at the time the tree fell. He and his family were able to leave the home unscathed. Storms moving through central Maryland closed roads, canceled high-profile concerts and games, and flooded some areas Wednesday night. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County until 2:00 a.m., and a Flood Warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince Georges counties until 11:45 p.m. Baltimore and Howard counties were briefly placed under a tornado warning that ended at 9 p.m.  
WOODLAWN, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between Friday, June 3 and 4:45 a.m. on Monday, June 6, an individual entered a home in the 7800-block of Beverly Avenue in Hillendale (21234) and stole clothing, a television, and other household items. At 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, two individuals attempted to … Continue reading "Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale" The post Homeowner interrupts White Marsh burglary, two robberies reported in Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WTOP

Maryland launches next study for new Bay Bridge span

Maryland is moving closer to a new span for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the state is launching a “critical” $28 million study that will look into the new crossing and also examine traffic solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/301 split.
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy