Photo gallery: La Jolla's Bishop's School awards 139 diplomas to the class of 2022

The procession of students begins June 3 for The Bishop's School's graduation ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The Bishop's School in La Jolla held its 2022 commencement ceremony on its quad June 3, awarding diplomas to 139 seniors.

The ceremony featured remarks from Head of School Ron Kim; the Rt. Rev. Susan Brown Snook, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego and chairwoman of The Bishop's School board of trustees; and two graduating seniors, along with vocal performances and the presentation of several student awards.

— Elisabeth Frausto ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .