ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Photo gallery: La Jolla's Bishop's School awards 139 diplomas to the class of 2022

La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kd2DV_0g2aFydF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SFgM2_0g2aFydF00
The procession of students begins June 3 for The Bishop's School's graduation ceremony. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The Bishop's School in La Jolla held its 2022 commencement ceremony on its quad June 3, awarding diplomas to 139 seniors.

The ceremony featured remarks from Head of School Ron Kim; the Rt. Rev. Susan Brown Snook, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of San Diego and chairwoman of The Bishop's School board of trustees; and two graduating seniors, along with vocal performances and the presentation of several student awards.

Elisabeth Frausto

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bishop, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy