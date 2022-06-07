ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

NC trooper prays with man battling cancer during traffic stop

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina trooper knelt in prayer in March during a traffic stop with a man who was battling cancer and has since passed, according to an NC State Highway Patrol news release.

In March, Trooper Doty stopped a vehicle for a minor traffic violation in Rowan County.

While speaking to the people in the vehicle, Doty learned that one of the passengers, Anthony “Tony” Geddis, was being taken home to South Carolina after his latest round of chemotherapy.

While speaking with Geddis, Doty offered words of support and offered to pray with Geddis. Both men then joined hands and paused to pray.

Geddis’ daughter Ashlye was in the driver’s seat and took a picture during the prayer. Neither Geddis nor Doty knew the picture was being taken.

Geddis recently lost his battle with cancer and passed away on May 22.

His daughter wrote a social media post on May 29 in remembrance of her father and told the story of Doty praying with her father.

“I’m so grateful for your love, guidance, and example. Heartfelt thanks to this officer who prayed for and with you that day,” Ashlye wrote in the post.

