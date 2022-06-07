Logan High School had a special place in his heart. Now, their fieldhouse will carry his name

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Logan High School’s fieldhouse will be named after Steve Hole, the longtime activities director at the La Crosse school who died in April.

La Crosse School Board member Brad Quarberg, who made the motion to memorialize Hole during the board meeting Monday night, described the action as a “no brainer.”

Hole, who also taught math at Logan, was the school’s A.D. from 2004 to 2017, teaching a math class during that same time. He helped organize the Logan Booster Club golf tournament for the past two decades and helped guide the school’s track and field turf project to completion in 2017.

A Logan alumnus, Hole dreamed when he attended the University of Wisconsin about teaching at Logan someday.

“I wanted to teach at Logan High School,” he said during a 2015 profile on News 8 Now . “I just really have a special place in my heart for this school.”

He began teaching in the district in 1979 at Logan Junior High. He moved to Logan Middle, followed by stint at Central High School before landing at his target, Logan High.

He was 72 when he died unexpectedly.

