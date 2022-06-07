Tulsa Police Say Found Child Reunited With Mother On Monday

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he assaulted healthcare workers and made threatening comments. Officers were called to Ascension St. John near 21st and Utica Thursday evening. When officers arrived, they found that hospital security had Reuben Cheatum handcuffed. Witnesses told officers that...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two people were fatally shot Friday in Vian. The Sequoyah County sheriff told 40/29 News in Arkansas that the victims were a woman and her ex-husband. Another person was shot and taken to a hospital, and he’s expected to survive. The victims were found...
Tulsa police say an iPad helped officers recover a stolen vehicle on Thursday morning. According to police, the victim was unloading his SUV after a trip when he says someone got in the car and drove off near 21st and Riverside. Police say the victim's iPad was still inside the...
A man and a woman are dead, and another man has been injured, following a shooting in Vian. Sequoyah County Deputies said two men began to shoot at one another around 7:30 a.m. on Friday. The Sheriff said there's been an ongoing feud between the people involved. The man who...
A manhunt that began in Mayes County has ended in Missouri on Thursday night, police said. The search lasted two days. They say the search started around 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon when troopers tried to pull over the man on I-44 near Claremore for driving a stolen car. The man...
TULSA, Okla. - A crew of firefighters rescued seven puppies on Thursday after a pet dog gave birth underneath a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to the Tulsa Fire Department, a concerned resident called the department on June 9 and notified them that her dog had given birth to puppies underneath her home.
The Midwest City Police Department is looking to identify a person of interest in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 20 at Regional Park. Police would like to speak with the person identified in the video. Three arrests have already been made in connection with the incident. If...
TULSA, Okla. — Two burglary suspects were arrested shortly after breaking into a Tulsa home Tuesday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a home near 48th and Sheridan just before noon. The homeowner and her son said the suspects, identified as Davyon Caddell and Tikia Young, first knocked...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The ex-wife of the gunman who killed four people at an Oklahoma hospital last week called 911 soon after reports of the shooting, according to information obtained through the Cherokee County 911 Center. On June 1 at 5:13 p.m., Dr. Edith Lubin told a Cherokee...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A child and a teenager in Oklahoma City were shot in their home overnight. The shooting occurred near Northwest 53rd Street and North Meridian Avenue at an apartment complex. The suspect is still on the run. The suspect opened fire at a window at an apartment...
Tulsa Police were called to the scene of a rollover crash near 21st and Peoria on Thursday morning. A portion of Peoria was closed briefly while crews worked to clear the scene, the road has since reopened. Currently, it is unclear what caused the wreck, but police say nobody was...
Some Tulsa area patients are expressing fears of going to doctor’s appointments after the mass shooting at the Saint Francis campus last week. Local health offices are reacting by putting emergency plans in place and offering telehealth appointment options for anyone with any anxiety. Within the past few weeks,...
Tulsa Police say a man currently on a suspended sentence for burglary, has been arrested again for a second count of burglary. According to police, Davyon Caddell and Tikia Young pried open the side door to a garage of a home near 51st and Sheridan on Tuesday afternoon. Police say...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police received reports of a young boy found alone near Pine and Greenwood around 7:20 p.m. In a post on Facebook, police said they have not been able to find parents or any adults responsible for the child. Police ask that if you recognize the...
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (06/06; 9:38 p.m.) — Tulsa police say they have reunited the boy with his mother. Tulsa police received reports of a young boy found alone near Pine and Greenwood around 7:20 p.m. In a post on Facebook, police said they have not been able...
