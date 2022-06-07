ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke City Council Chat About School Resource Officers

WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago

$1M Gift Announced By D-Day Memorial Toward...

www.wdbj7.com

WDBJ7.com

Court rules for neighbors, against wildlife center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in a legal battle with its neighbors. The dispute started in 2017, when the center wanted to expand to help additional animals. Neighbors sued, citing traffic, light, and noise concerns. The court ruled constructing...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

370 graduate during William Fleming High School commencement ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the graduating seniors took the final steps in their William Fleming High School careers, the family members and friends who gathered in the Berglund Center Friday showed the joy in this personal milestone. One day after Patrick Henry High School held its commencement ceremony in...
ROANOKE, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
WDBJ7.com

450 receive diplomas during Patrick Henry High School commencement ceremony

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Graduating seniors at Patrick Henry High School received their diplomas Thursday during a commencement ceremony at the Berglund Center. It was a traditional celebration for students who showed resilience during challenging times. “Wasn’t it just the first day of kindergarten or sixth grade or freshman year?”...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Crash shuts down Goode Road in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Bedford County may disrupt the Friday morning commute. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation is reporting a crash on Route 668 at the intersection of Bells Mill Road. Goode Road, Route 668, is closed in both directions. No further details were immediately...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Appomattox County High School principal named

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox County Public Schools approved the appointment of a new principal of Appomattox County High School, according to the county. Mr. Luke Cunningham was named the new Principal of Appomattox County High School in a meeting Thursday night. Cunningham has been with Appomattox County Schools...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Residents displaced by Roanoke County house fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire that displaced two people in Roanoke County Friday has been deemed an accidental cooking fire by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 12:43 p.m. June 10 to the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. Crews found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick home; two occupants had gotten out safely.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Domestic Violence Conference

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One in four women experiences severe intimate partner physical violence. For men, it’s one in nine, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This weekend, there is a conference happening in Salem, brought to our area by Positive Impact Ministries. It’s Friday, June 10...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power proposes plan to extend broadband access in Bland and Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY/BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced a proposal Wednesday that could make broadband access available to nearly 15,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery County and Bland County. Bland and Montgomery County officials have chosen internet service provider GigaBeam Networks to collaborate on the project. “Our efforts to bring...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Local animal shelters at maximum capacity, holding adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care are holding an adoption event on June 11th, as both organizations say they are at full capacity and can’t take in more animals. The event will feature discounted adoption fees and both organizations will be...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Electric begins new methods for reporting outages

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Electric Department is launching its new Power Outage System, giving our customers extra methods to report outages. -️ Report an outage through the town website at bedfordva.gov and click on OUTAGE MANAGEMENT. -️ Report the outage through a new website, bedfordpoweroutage.com, with a...
BEDFORD, VA
WFXR

Summer food programs roll out in SW, central Virginia with free meals

(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, summer meal programs fill in food deserts and help food-insecure families put meals in their kids’ stomachs. Previous U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 waivers meant families could take meals home, having to travel only once a week to pick up food. This year, however, the USDA has […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Danville crowd-funder for “great ideas”

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville has announce the start of a new quarterly program called Start-Up Slam, adding to its existing slate of programming to support new and existing businesses. Watch the video for a preview of the event. The first Start-Up Slam is scheduled...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fundraising for Henrietta Lacks statue nears goal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An update now on the effort to honor Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks with a statue in her hometown. Cancer took her life almost 70 years ago, but her cells lived on, fostering major breakthroughs in medical research. So far, a fundraising campaign has brought in about...
ROANOKE, VA

