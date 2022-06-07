Roanoke City Council Chat About School Resource Officers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in a legal battle with its neighbors. The dispute started in 2017, when the center wanted to expand to help additional animals. Neighbors sued, citing traffic, light, and noise concerns. The court ruled constructing...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the graduating seniors took the final steps in their William Fleming High School careers, the family members and friends who gathered in the Berglund Center Friday showed the joy in this personal milestone. One day after Patrick Henry High School held its commencement ceremony in...
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg area leaders are excited about what lies ahead at the Central Virginia Training Center. The site was previously closed as area leaders turned their attention to the campus’ future. One roadblock was $25 million in bond defeasance, which was recently secured in the state budget.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Graduating seniors at Patrick Henry High School received their diplomas Thursday during a commencement ceremony at the Berglund Center. It was a traditional celebration for students who showed resilience during challenging times. “Wasn’t it just the first day of kindergarten or sixth grade or freshman year?”...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Bedford County may disrupt the Friday morning commute. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation is reporting a crash on Route 668 at the intersection of Bells Mill Road. Goode Road, Route 668, is closed in both directions. No further details were immediately...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appomattox County Public Schools approved the appointment of a new principal of Appomattox County High School, according to the county. Mr. Luke Cunningham was named the new Principal of Appomattox County High School in a meeting Thursday night. Cunningham has been with Appomattox County Schools...
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The YMCA at Virginia Tech needs your help wrapping its new food truck. They recently received a grant from ‘Y-USA’ to buy a food truck. Their goal is to transform it into a mobile kitchen to provide kids from low-income children with fresh hot meals.
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire that displaced two people in Roanoke County Friday has been deemed an accidental cooking fire by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 12:43 p.m. June 10 to the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. Crews found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick home; two occupants had gotten out safely.
ROANOKE, Va. – The deadline is quickly approaching for people who live at English Gardens Apartments in Roanoke to find a new place to live. We first reported back in March that Gardens at Grandin, LLC, the company that bought the complex, says they have plans for major renovations, which would make it unsafe for residents to continue living there.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Zack Jackson, a longtime fixture in radio in the Roanoke Valley, announced Friday he will be stepping away from the day-to-day operations of the “K92 Mornin’ Thang,” Jackson said in a post on his Facebook page. Jackson has been on the “Mornin’ Thang”...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – United States Army Veteran Adam Massie lives in one of the tiny homes being built at the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Campbell County. He says without it, he doesn’t know where his life would be right now. “It’s peaceful. It’s peaceful and...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One in four women experiences severe intimate partner physical violence. For men, it’s one in nine, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This weekend, there is a conference happening in Salem, brought to our area by Positive Impact Ministries. It’s Friday, June 10...
MONTGOMERY/BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced a proposal Wednesday that could make broadband access available to nearly 15,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery County and Bland County. Bland and Montgomery County officials have chosen internet service provider GigaBeam Networks to collaborate on the project. “Our efforts to bring...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animal Care are holding an adoption event on June 11th, as both organizations say they are at full capacity and can’t take in more animals. The event will feature discounted adoption fees and both organizations will be...
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Electric Department is launching its new Power Outage System, giving our customers extra methods to report outages. -️ Report an outage through the town website at bedfordva.gov and click on OUTAGE MANAGEMENT. -️ Report the outage through a new website, bedfordpoweroutage.com, with a...
(WFXR) — Across southwest and central Virginia, summer meal programs fill in food deserts and help food-insecure families put meals in their kids’ stomachs. Previous U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) COVID-19 waivers meant families could take meals home, having to travel only once a week to pick up food. This year, however, the USDA has […]
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville has announce the start of a new quarterly program called Start-Up Slam, adding to its existing slate of programming to support new and existing businesses. Watch the video for a preview of the event. The first Start-Up Slam is scheduled...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An update now on the effort to honor Roanoke native Henrietta Lacks with a statue in her hometown. Cancer took her life almost 70 years ago, but her cells lived on, fostering major breakthroughs in medical research. So far, a fundraising campaign has brought in about...
