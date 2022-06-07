Mia looking for family friendly home

ALTON - The June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program of the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will be held on Sunday, June 12 at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery at 1205 E. 5th St. The gravesite is located behind the Lovejoy Monument. The program begins at 4 p.m. The scholarship awards will be presented by Lovejoy Board members Renee Bauer, Mary Buckley and Dr. Brian Saenz. The highlight of the program will be the presentation of scholarships to six 2022 graduates of Alton High School. The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship was first awarded in 1954. This year it will be presented to Kamren Mason-El. She will receive $25,000 total during the four years of her college education. In 2019 the Lovejoy Memorial established the "Original Three Scholarship" in memory of its founders Jesse Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey, Sr. and Rev. Joseph A. Brewer. This scholarship will be awarded to Sophia Kumagai. She will receive $9,000 total during the four years of her college education. Julian Caffey, Olivia Collins, Noah Hardin and Isis Rounds will each receive a one-time Academic Achievement Award Scholarship of $3,000.

