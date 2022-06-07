ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Godfrey, IL

Mia looking for family friendly home

By Jill Moon
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
GODFREY - Mia, a 2-3-year-old Shepherd mix, who is friendly and cute, sadly was  brought to 5A's because her former owners "had no room for her." Mia is friendly and playful, but can also be rambunctious. She has been around adults and children up to the age of 10. Mia...

The Telegraph

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

