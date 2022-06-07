If you would like a new EV, you are going to want to make sure it has the right range for you. These eight models offer you the most range.
The post Eight New Electric Vehicles With The Most Range appeared first on...
Electric vehicles are usually quite expensive, but this sporty new electric car from China has a starting price of only $13,000.
The post This Sleek Electric Car Costs Only $13,000: Is It Coming to the US? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
Why it matters: While the cost doesn't make it reasonable to build massive highways that can wirelessly charge EVs, the system could still be helpful for bus routes, traffic lights, or roads where people spend a lot of time stuck in traffic. Israeli company Electreon has announced that it's planning...
Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the electric car market is going to soon enter a price war with upcoming $25,000 models. He added, electric vehicles will be sold 100% online and have nonnegotiable price. Thanks to production constraints and strong demand, there’s currently nothing resembling a price war when...
Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
The 5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo engine is one of the more interesting engines in FoMoCo’s recent history. Hand-built and specifically designed for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, the Voodoo engine – derived from the Ford Modular engine family – features eight cylinders in a V configuration, a dual overhead cam (DOHC) design, and – arguably its most noteworthy characteristic – a flat plane crankshaft. The latter allows the Voodoo to rev faster and to higher limits, enabling this atmospheric V8 to make a very healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pounds of torque across an impressively wide powerband, while also giving it a distinguished exhaust note.
Our recent first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning impressed us with the electric truck's capabilities as a lifestyle and utility vehicle. As we said in the first drive review, the Lightning is a revolutionary product that's about to take America by storm. It succeeds at being a work truck...
Here’s one mechanic’s opinion on why a lot of what you’ve heard about what life is going to be like after buying an EV is a lie, regarding one particularly important reason why most car shoppers will buy an EV in the first place. Will You Save...
The cost of rapidly charging an electric car has risen sharply as energy costs soar, the RAC has said. However, electric car charging still remains cheaper than petrol and diesel, the motoring organisation said. Rises in electricity and gas prices, in part since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, are behind the...
Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
FORD is recalling 39,000 SUVs after receiving reports of more than a dozen fires. The car giant has warned owners to park their vehicles outside and away from buildings. The recall covers some Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator cars from the 2021 model year, Reuters revealed. Ford has received around...
The Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla are both on the list of the deadliest cars in America. However, it is mostly due to the volume of the cars on the list.
The post Deadliest Cars in America Might Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The first time I started a car by pressing a button, it felt too easy and convenient — like I had somehow stumbled into a tax bracket I don’t belong in. “You’re telling me,” I thought, “that I can just leave my keys in my pocket, and the car will let me get in and drive around?”
Everyone wants to know that their new car isn’t going to break down and leave them stranded. While you might shop for vehicles with your sights on the latest technology or performance, you can shop for reliability. If you really want to stack the deck in your favor, you might consider buying a car from a brand with a reputation for dependability, like Toyota. Here are the five most reliable car brands for 2022.
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.
Comments / 0