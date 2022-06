CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — One man has been arrested on a weapons charge in a mass shooting over the weekend in Tennessee, where three people died and 14 were injured. According to court records, Garrian King and two other men were recorded on security camera video exiting a car across from Mary's Bar & Grill in Chattanooga just after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO