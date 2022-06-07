ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

'Tumors just vanished': Cancer patients now in remission after drug trial

By CNN
 4 days ago
Treatment with the immunotherapy dostarlimab showed promising results in a small trial of more than a...

Comments

BullShott
3d ago

if this is true then someone is going to die under suspicious circumstances. then the drug will be smeared as having been fake

3d ago

Just in time for those increased cancer rates. Another Trojan horse. Learn homeopathic medicine and proper diet by your blood type and fix your own immune system. It’s why you have an immune system in the first place.

Dean Barefield
3d ago

if it is a cure, it will be discredited and swept under the rug. remember, a patient cured is a customer lost.

