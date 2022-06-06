ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

January 6 committee to hear from witnesses who dealt with Proud Boys on day of Capitol riot

By Zachary Cohen, Ryan Nobles, Annie Grayer
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The House select committee is planning to present live testimony during its first public hearing Thursday night from two people who interacted directly with the Proud Boys on and around the events of January 6, 2021, according to three sources familiar with the committee's hearing...

