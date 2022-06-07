Texas yoga instructor wanted for love triangle murder last seen at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — New information was revealed Monday in the deadly love triangle between two elite cyclists and a yoga instructor.

Authorities have been searching for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in connection to the May 11 fatal shooting of Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old woman who once dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland.

Anna Moriah Wilson, Colin Strickland, Kaitlin Armstrong Photo credit Dartmouth Athletics, Colin Strickland via Instagram, U.S. Marshals

While in Austin for a cycling competition, Wilson, a Vermont native, was gunned down in the apartment she was staying in. Surveillance footage later showed Armstrong’s SUV parked outside of the residence.

Two days later, police questioned Armstrong but a warrant for her arrest wasn’t issued until May 17, but Armstrong had already left the state–first boarding a flight from Austin to Houston and then to New York where she was captured on surveillance video.

Kaitlin Armstrong captured on surveillance video at airport Photo credit U.S. Marshals

Four days after arriving in New York City, authorities said she was dropped off at Newark airport though it's unclear whether she boarded a plane or not as no outbound reservations have been made from the airport in her name.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. “The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”

The U.S. Marshals have since upgraded the Armstrong investigation to major case status and are offering up to $5,000 as reward for information leading to her arrest.

According to an affidavit, Strickland, Armstrong’s boyfriend, has cooperated with investigators and is not considered a suspect in Wilson’s death.