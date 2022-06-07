ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Texas yoga instructor wanted for love triangle murder last seen at Newark Airport

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qepZi_0g2aEDcf00

NEWARK, N.J. (1010 WINS) — New information was revealed Monday in the deadly love triangle between two elite cyclists and a yoga instructor.

Authorities have been searching for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong in connection to the May 11 fatal shooting of Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old woman who once dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lM5nA_0g2aEDcf00
Anna Moriah Wilson, Colin Strickland, Kaitlin Armstrong Photo credit Dartmouth Athletics, Colin Strickland via Instagram, U.S. Marshals

While in Austin for a cycling competition, Wilson, a Vermont native, was gunned down in the apartment she was staying in. Surveillance footage later showed Armstrong’s SUV parked outside of the residence.

Two days later, police questioned Armstrong but a warrant for her arrest wasn’t issued until May 17, but Armstrong had already left the state–first boarding a flight from Austin to Houston and then to New York where she was captured on surveillance video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqaQY_0g2aEDcf00
Kaitlin Armstrong captured on surveillance video at airport Photo credit U.S. Marshals

Four days after arriving in New York City, authorities said she was dropped off at Newark airport though it's unclear whether she boarded a plane or not as no outbound reservations have been made from the airport in her name.

“Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of a very serious crime that she needs to answer for,” said U.S. Marshal for the western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau. “The best thing she can do at this point, wherever she is, is surrender to authorities, so she can return safely to Austin and answer the charges against her. She needs to know the Marshals are not going to stop looking for her.”

The U.S. Marshals have since upgraded the Armstrong investigation to major case status and are offering up to $5,000 as reward for information leading to her arrest.

According to an affidavit, Strickland, Armstrong’s boyfriend, has cooperated with investigators and is not considered a suspect in Wilson’s death.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Rush-Hour NYC Subway Stabbing Sends Rider to Hospital

Cops are looking for a man they say stabbed a rider aboard a subway in Queens during Friday's morning rush, sending him to the hospital for treatment for facial and hand wounds, authorities say. The suspect has not been caught. It wasn't clear if the two men had been involved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Vermont State
NJ.com

Driver slams through front of Dunkin’ store in N.J., injuring passenger

One person was hurt Thursday after a driver who thought he was in reverse crashed his SUV into the front of a Dunkin’ store in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. at the coffee shop in the Arlington Plaza on Schuyler Avenue in North Arlington, according to borough Mayor Dan Pronti.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#U S Marshals#Shooting#Love Triangle#Violent Crime#Dartmouth Athletics#Photo
CBS New York

For 82-year-old Joe Camelia, Jr., the tailoring business is a family legacy

NUTLEY, N.J. -- For decades, a New Jersey tailor has been in business, dressing some of the area's most recognizable TV figures and entertainers.When the pandemic hit, business was bleak.Now he's also working to ensure the future of his family and of custom-made clothing.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported Wednesday, you could say the tailoring business is in Joe Camelia's blood."He opened up a store in those days, I really don't remember, it was the '30's or '40's. He put a key in the door. There was no government in those days," Camelia said.For generations, Joe Camelia, Jr., has continued a...
NUTLEY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC New York

Teen Arrested for Throwing Her Newborn Out 5th-Floor NYC Window: Cops

A teenage mother was arrested and charged for allegedly killing her 1-day-old child by dumping him out her fifth-floor window in the Bronx, according to police. The 17-year-old faces murder and manslaughter charges after the newborn was discovered in a flowerbed outside of the teen's apartment on East 158th Street in the Mott Haven section in October 2021, police said Thursday.
BRONX, NY
vnexplorer.net

Fugitive yoga teacher wanted for killing her love rival was dropped off at Newark Airport last month but authorities don't know whether she boarded a plane: $5,000 reward is offered for information on her whereabouts

Austin-based yoga teacher Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, wanted for murder in the death of cyclist and possible love rival Moriah 'Mo' Wilson, 25, in Austin in MayAuthorities believe that Armstrong killed Wilson after finding that she had a brief relationship with her boyfriend, Colin Strickland, 35Armstrong was last seen after flying into New York City on May 14Now, officials say that Armstrong went to Newark International Airport on May 18 but don't think she flew outThe Marshals service says that they're looking into the possibility that the suspect flew out under a fake name or that she was trying dupe authoritiesArmstrong's case has been upgraded to 'Major Case Status' and a $5,000 reward for information on the yoga teacher's whereabouts is being offeredMeanwhile, Strickland's friends say that he has fled Texas in fear for his life.
AUSTIN, TX
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy