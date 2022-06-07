ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Showers And Humidity Return On Wednesday

By Bob Turk
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HTwe6_0g2aECjw00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has just experienced three of the nicest and most comfortable days anyone could ask for.

Sun and very dry air were constant these past three days.

By Tuesday, a front will be approaching the region.

This will signal a return to more humid air and be accompanied by the risk of some showers and thundershowers.

Temperatures will again be near the norm of 80 degrees tomorrow.

The risk of showers and some thunderstorms will linger into Wednesday as well.

But the weather will dry out for much of Thursday and Friday before a new batch of rain heads toward Maryland on Saturday.

Most of Northern Maryland missed the last rain event, so some rain would actually be a good thing.

Sunshine will return by Sunday, along with comfortable humidity too.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Fabulous Friday Forecast

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are closing out the work week with fabulous weather! We’re talking about mostly sunny skies, noticeably lower humidity and highs near 83 degrees. Clouds will make a comeback tonight and there is a tiny chance a stray shower could pop up.  Unfortunately, we’re looking at multiple chances for wet weather over the weekend. Spotty showers arrive Saturday morning.  We’re not looking at widespread rain and much of the day will be dry. but just keep in mind that a bit of rain is possible.  A thunderstorm is possible in the evening. Saturday will also be cooler than what we’ve seen with highs only in the mid to upper 70s. Storms are in store for Sunday and they could be strong to even severe. The window seems to be late in the morning through the afternoon. Hail and damaging winds are possible. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.  
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Comfortable Temp & Sunny Skies Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a very stormy night on Wednesday and into early Thursday morning, sunshine and much drier and breezy conditions followed. A nice northwest breeze brought very comfortable and sunny skies to the region Thursday, and these conditions will continue on Friday, with more dry and mainly sunny skies as well. By later Friday night, clouds will increase, and we do expect to see some showers developing by Saturday, along with cooler temperatures and northeast breezes. Rain will be on and off during the day but some clearing is possible by evening. On Sunday we do expect the sun to make an appearance along with warmer conditions. Beach weather at the Atlantic shore, will feature sun on both Friday and Sunday but showers and clouds on Saturday, along with highs in the low 70s. – Bob Turk
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Heavy Rain Prompts Flood Warnings Across Central Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Storms are moving through central Maryland Wednesday evening. A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County until 2:00 a.m. A Flood Warning was issued for Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince Georges counties until 11:45 p.m. Howard County officials said those in historic Ellicott City should get to high ground, and that Main Street has been closed down. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for historic Ellicott City. Main Street has been shut down. People in historic Ellicott City should move to high ground. — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) June 9, 2022 The agency said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Lifeguard Shortage Impacting Maryland’s Pools & Beaches

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Pools and beaches in Maryland and in other parts of the country are facing lifeguard shortages. “I had a outdoor pool reach out to me in Anne Arundel County that said that they don’t have any and don’t know they can open their pool,” said Jill Black, the senior director of swim and family programs for the Y of Central Maryland. Black said that the locations she manages now employs about 300 lifeguards in total, down from roughly 400 before the pandemic. “It was hard coming back from the pandemic, getting people to come back to work, so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In St. Mary’s County Wednesday Evening

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service Confirmed on Friday confirmed an EF-0 Tornado struck a St. Mary’s County town Wednesday evening. The agency said a “brief, spin-up tornado” struck at 8:42 p.m. near Mechanicsville, traveling 3.3 miles with peak winds at 85 mph. An EF-0 is the lowest rated tornado category on the EF scale with winds reaching 65 to 85 mph. The severe thunderstorm that spawned the tornado damaged over two dozen trees in a three-mile radius near the town, the NWS said.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Western Maryland Mass Shooting Suspect Under Guard, Police Say

A West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remained under police guard at a hospital Friday, but authorities said a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated and released. The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police was shot when police said the fleeing suspect fired multiple rounds at troopers who tracked him down in western Maryland. At least one trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, state police said. The injured trooper and suspect were both taken to a hospital. The trooper has been released, but the suspect remained...
CBS Baltimore

Former P.G. County Exec Rushern Baker Suspends Gubernatorial Bid

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A little more than a month from the primary, former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker has suspended his bid for governor, citing financial challenges, the campaign announced. In the most recent campaign finance report, covering the period from May 17 to June 7, Baker and running mate Nancy Navarro, a former Montgomery County Councilmember, had spent just under $42,000 but only brought in $38,357 in contributions, according to state records. The campaign had $11,872.67 in the bank. Although Baker and Navarro are from the Washington suburbs, they focused much of their attention on Baltimore City. Baker pledged to live...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Long-Term COVID-19 Response Aims To Maximize Testing, Vaccination & Surge Readiness

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday announced the state’s long-term response plan to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes expanded testing and treatment infrastructure, keeping Marylanders boosted against the virus, and preparing for future surges. The five-pronged plan, called COVIDReady Maryland, aims to “maximize tools and treatmements available to keep people healthy and out of the hospital, and maintain a state of readiness to respond to emerging variants and potential waves,” the governor’s office said. The first pillar of the plan is to expand on the federal “test-to-treat” program, which makes it possible to get testing and treatment at the...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Thunderstorms
CBS Baltimore

Regular Gas Prices Have Risen to Nearly $5 per Gallon in Maryland, AAA Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The average price of regular gas in Maryland is inching closer to $5 per gallon.   AAA reported that the average price of regular in Maryland was up to $4.98 on Wednesday, an increase of nearly 40 cents from a week ago.   “It’s frustrating for everyone. No one can afford to pay gas like this,” said a man named “K” from Northeast Baltimore.   As the price of fuel gets higher, the cost of goods and services is increasing on some goods, like in the landscaping industry.   “Our trucks, our mowers, the materials that we buy that use gas to produce them and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Sportsbooks Handle $23M In May, State Receives $452K Contribution

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s five sportsbooks handled more than $23.1 million in bets in April, and paid out more than $20 million to bettors, Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced Friday. Casinos brought in just over $3 million from the April wagers. Following the deduction of promotional plays and other amounts, the state receives a 15% tax on those winnings. That tax totaled $452,897 last month, the agency said. MGM National Harbor took in $6,285,183.25 in wagers and payed out $5,570,705.75 to winners. Live Casino! & Hotel saw the most action, with $10.9 million in bets placed. Winning tickets brought back $9.3 million to the bettors. Horseshoe Casino brought in $3.6 million wagered, and paid out $3.1 million. Since sports wagering launched in December, $155.6 million has been wagered at sportsbooks at MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino & Hotel, Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Ocean Downs Casino and Hollywood Casino Perryville. Gamblers have been paid $137.2 million in prizes, leaving the casinos with a profit of about $17.9 million. The state has received $2.7 million to date.    
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

State Agencies, Baltimore City Agree To Fixes At Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of the Environment and Baltimore City have reached an agreement allowing state officials to make repairs at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, months after the agency seized control of the facility in response to pollution and compliance issues. Under the agreement, the city must permit staffers with the Maryland Environmental Service make necessary improvements and repairs at the facility. “The Maryland Department of the Environment is committed to working with MES and Baltimore City leadership to ensure progress in improving the Back River plant’s performance and protecting public health and the environment,” said Maryland Environment...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Branch Of NAACP Will Host Gubernatorial Forum Next Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the primary election a little over a month away, the Baltimore branch of the NAACP is hosting a forum at Baltimore Center Stage next week to help residents get to know some of the candidates for governor. “We are excited to partner with Baltimore Center Stage to invite Maryland gubernatorial candidates to discuss their visions for our state,” said Rev. Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore Branch of the NAACP. “The 2022 election presents historic opportunities to elect people of color and women to Maryland’s highest offices.” Little said the upcoming election provides a chance for “sweeping equity advancements”...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kolomkobir.com

Chesapeake Bay lobster population hits 30-year low

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pandora. News, press releases and letters to the editor: [email protected]. The blue crab, the Chesapeake Bay’s most valuable catch and a closely watched proxy for the health of its underwater ecosystem, is now less abundant than at any time since scientists began tracking the species regularly in 1990.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Naval Academy Identifies Deceased Midshipman As Utah Native Taylor Connors

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Naval Academy on Wednesday identified the enrollee who died on leave as Midshipman 1st Class Taylor Connors, a 24-year-old Utah native who died in Philadelphia with his family at his bedside. Connors died on the morning of June 7, the academy said. The circumstances of his death are still under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. “Our Naval Academy community is mourning a tragic loss this week of a life taken far too soon – Midshipman Taylor Connors honorably served his nation as a Marine and as a midshipman,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S....
NAVAL ACADEMY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospitality Industry Members Discuss Successes & Shortcomings Of Pandemic Relief Programs

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot and other state officials heard from members of Maryland’s restaurant, craft beverage, and hotel industries about how pandemic relief programs worked for them on Tuesday. The group discussed the successes and shortcomings of the relief during a Comptroller’s Workgroup on Pandemic Spending meeting.  Over the last year, the workgroup has been hearing from state agencies and community organizations about the successes, failures, and difficulties of pandemic-related programs. It is reviewing how the funds have been expended, whether those funds went to people who were supposed to get it and needed it most, disparities in...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Armed Man Arrested In Maryland For Threat To Kill Justice Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON (AP/WJZ) — A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice. Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, was charged with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice. During a court hearing, he consented to remain in federal custody for now. Roske was dressed in black when he arrived by taxi just after 1 a.m. outside Kavanaugh’s home in a Washington suburb. He had a Glock 17 pistol, ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper spray, duct tape and other items that he...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Two winning $25,000 Pick 5 tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed

ROSEDALE, MD—Two winning lottery tickets that were sold in the Rosedale area remain unclaimed. Maryland Lottery officials say no one has yet claimed a winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket that was sold at the Royal Farms store located at 7950 Pulaski Highway (21237) on June 3rd. A winning $25,000 Pick 5 ticket that was sold at the BP station located … Continue reading "Two winning $25,000 Pick 5 tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed" The post Two winning $25,000 Pick 5 tickets sold in Rosedale remain unclaimed appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
mocoshow.com

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in MoCo Expires June 20

Who has the $1 million winning Powerball ticket from the Dec. 20 drawing? The lucky player only has a couple weeks left to claim the big prize! The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner who bought the ticket Dec. 20 at New Hampshire Sunoco, located in Montgomery County at 6360 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. Winners have 182 days from the date of drawings to claim prizes, which puts the expiration date at the end of the day on Monday, June 20.
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Refers Audit Of ‘Grade-Fixing Scheme’ In Baltimore High Schools To State Prosecutor, U.S. Attorney’s Office

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday referred an audit of what he called “a massive grade-fixing scheme in Baltimore City Public Schools” to the Maryland State Prosecutor and Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office for a criminal investigation and potential prosecution. The Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education’s audit, released Tuesday, found more than 12,500 failing grades were changed to passing at Baltimore high schools during the 2016 through 2020 school years. “The report reveals a staggering level of disregard for the integrity of the educational system and a clear lack of accountability at the highest levels. For years, the...
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy