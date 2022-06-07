ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Executive Taps 8 People To Serve On Police Accountability Board

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 3 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced on Monday that he had nominated eight Anne Arundel County residents to serve on the county’s state-mandated Police Accountability Board, according to county officials.

The nominees must be confirmed by the Anne Arundel County Council before they can take office, county officials said.

Pittman named the following county residents:

  • Dr. Shawn Ashworth, educator and nonprofit leader
  • Barney Gomez, retired Special Agent and Vietnam veteran
  • Kymberly Jackson, attorney and law professor
  • Sarah Kivett, employee conduct investigator and former law enforcement officer
  • Dr. Kenneth Moore, pastor, professor, and retired firefighter
  • Jeanette Ortiz (chair), law and education policy expert
  • Daniel Watkins, Board-certified Nurse Executive and behavioral health professional
  • Anne Williams-Kinard, local business owner

The list of eight was narrowed down from a pool of 89 interested candidates, Pittman said.

“I want to thank the 89 residents who submitted applications to serve on this board. It shows our community’s dedication to justice and integrity,” he said. “I am confident those nominated will serve our County faithfully, and help us to grow trust and engagement between our police officers and the communities that they serve and protect.”

The Anne Arundel County Council will hear the nominations on June 21, 2022.

