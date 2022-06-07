ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders hope tough New York gun laws are adopted nationally

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York is now home to some of the toughest gun laws in the nation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul made it official Monday in the Bronx, signing a package of 10 new laws following the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. New Yorkers under age 21 will be prohibited from buying semiautomatic rifles under a new law.

The Democrat signed 10 gun-related bills as the state became one of the first to enact legislation following a wave of deadly mass shootings .

Hochul signs new gun legislation into law

One law will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes. Another revised the state’s so-called red flag law , which allows courts to temporarily take away guns from people who might be a threat to themselves or others.

New York leaders readily admit they hope what they’re doing here serves as a model for gun control nationally, and do not expect it to solve every problem with gun violence.

But within the last few days, there have been examples of how compromise and the issue of guns are politically fraught. In Washington, only modest checks on background checks and red flag laws are being considered.

Rep. Jamaal Brown said more is needed.

“I don’t see an assault weapons ban which is something we really want to see,” Brown said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

