Yuba City, CA

Teenage boy arrested on homicide charge in Yuba City shooting that killed 19-year-old

By Rosalio Ahumada
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Investigators arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of homicide in connection with a Yuba City shooting that killed a 19-year-old man in April after a dispute over personal belongings.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and booked on the homicide charge at the Bi-County Juvenile Hall, the Yuba City Police Department announced Monday in a news release. The Police Department did not release the suspect’s name because he is a minor.

The fatal shooting was reported at 9:35 p.m. on April 19, when several 911 callers heard gunshots in the 1100 block of Casita Drive, near April Lane Elementary School and just east of Highway 99.

Officers arrived in the area, found the wounded man and began performing life-saving measures until medics arrived. The wounded man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

After following-up on several leads, police investigators identified a suspect in the shooting and found him last week. Police said the motive behind the fatal shooting appeared to a be a dispute between the suspect and victim over personal property.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

