MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The city of Middletown is not funding or working with the Middletown Visitors Bureau at this time Councilman Rodney Muterspaw tells FOX19 NOW. “I can only confirm that the city is not working with the Middletown Visitors Bureau at this time,” he said Thursday morning. “We haven’t done anything permanent yet, we just agreed not to fund the visitors bureau at this point and work more directly with Butler County’s visitors bureau.”

MIDDLETOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO