ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hmong chef from Minnesota to compete on Netflix reboot of Iron Chef

By Maury Glover
fox9.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - For the last few years, Yia Vang has brought Hmong cuisine to Minnesota - first through pop-ups, then his restaurant Union Hmong Kitchen. Soon he will be tempting taste buds around the world with his signature dishes from southeast Asia. "In the culinary world, it's kind...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 1

Related
Greyson F

Troubled Mexican Restaurant Forced To Close

Local Mexican restaurant and bar has been forced to shut down.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Restaurants already have enough trouble on their own staying open. Often it feels as if the world is against any establishment lasting, due to the already thin margins most restaurants pull in on a daily basis. These locations don’t need problems of their own doing to drag them down even further, and yet that is exactly what happened to one Phoenix restaurant and bar, resulting in its closure.
PHOENIX, AZ
SheKnows

This ‘Genius’ Lounge Chair Has A Face Hole That’s Perfect for Tanning

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to be at ease all summer long? Amazon has plenty of handy gadgets to help accomplish that, but there are a few that we think are worth the purchase. Items like a watermelon slicer or cooling pillow are definitely on the list, but this latest Amazon find will make your time in the sun a lot more enjoyable. Ostrich’s Chaise Lounge makes tanning so much easier thanks to its special feature. The best-selling lounge chair has a face hole that makes it so easy to relax in, from the beach to pool-side chilling. The opening allows for an ideal position for tanning on your back or reading. It takes laidback summer to a whole new level. With over 11,000 near-perfect ratings, it comes as no surprise this popular tanning chair is selling out fast. So, don’t hesitate to grab a tanning chair or two to kick off the warm weather season.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy