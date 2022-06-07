ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch TNT Without Cable￼

If you’re a sports watcher , you’re likely familiar with the process of finding the right platform to suit your needs. Between games, recaps, and all the features that come along with each, it can be a tough but worthwhile task to find a service that provides the ideal game day experience.

If you haven’t made the switch from cable to streaming yet, sports fans shouldn’t worry about finding enough content. There are plenty of services that will provide the full spectrum of sports content both live and on-demand, it’s just a matter of finding the one that’s right for you. That’s where TNT comes into play. This channel won’t leave you wondering if your game of choice will be on. With all major sports programming covered, TNT is a one-stop shop for sports content. And it is possible for viewers to watch TNT online and without cable – read on to find out how.

What is TNT?

Turner Network Television (TNT) is a cable TV channel with a focus on drama shows, movies, and professional sporting events. Between NBA and NHL regular and postseason games, plus the crime-drama NCIS, the TNT channel is for the viewers who can’t seem to turn the TV off after the fourth episode of their favorite drama show or the one who wants to see every game.

Which streaming services offer TNT?

How to watch TNT with Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best live TV streaming services – and also the most inexpensive one – for streaming TNT. For $35 per month, users can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan , each of which provides a unique collection of sports content as listed below.

What is Sling TV?

For viewers looking for one particular sport or event, you may be able to find it with Sling’s Orange or Blue plan. But if not, the package deal will cover the full range of sports content from ESPN to NFL and local channels, making it among the most comprehensive sports streaming services.

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial?
Sling Orange $35 31 channels , including Disney and ESPN networks 1 streaming device Yes
Sling Blue $35 41 channels , including NFL networks and local news channels 3 streaming devices Yes
Sling Orange & Blue $50 Combines all channels from both packages ( 47 channels total ) 1-3 streaming devices (Channels included in only Sling Orange will have 1 stream.Channels included in only Sling Blue will have 3 streams.) Yes
Get Sling TV

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling TV offers plenty of sports options, with varying channels based on the plan. Viewers can watch TNT live with both the Sling Orange and Blue plans, which include TBS, TNT, and Stadium. But Sling Orange includes ESPN and ESPN2 , while Sling Blue has FOX and NBC networks.

There is also a sports add-on that can be tagged onto either an Orange or Blue plan for $6 per month. Each will bring its own collection of content to your screens, from Big Ten and SEC games to MLB, NHL , Golf, Tennis, and Olympic content. For viewers who aren’t able to find the specific content they’re looking for, these extras are a way to add channel-specific content to your existing plan.

How to watch TNT with DirecTV STREAM

DirecTV

Users can sign up to watch TNT with DirecTV STREAM on the DirecTV website . Starting at $69.99 you can gain access to TNT and many more live channels along with local channels and home city games based on your zip code.

What is DirecTV STREAM?

DirecTV STREAM is a higher-end streaming service that prides itself on its profuse collection of features and channels. Between unlimited cloud DVR included, unlimited streaming on devices in your home, and access to thousands of apps from the DirecTV STREAM device (sold separately), this service goes above and beyond to provide an all-inclusive viewing experience. While this service comes at a higher cost than some of its competitors, it delivers on the robustness of its channel offering. Its most premium plan provides access to channels like HBO Max, Cinemax, and STARZ.

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial?
Entertainment $69.99 65+
ESPN, Fox, NBC 		Unlimited cloud DVR storage
Local channels
Unlimited in-home streams 		Yes
Choice $89.99 90+
All Entertainment channels plus ESPNU, MLB, NBA 		Regional Sports Networks
Unlimited in-home streams 		Yes
Ultimate $104.99 130+
All Choice channels plus NHL Network, Golf, CBS Sports Network 		Regional Sports Networks
Unlimited in-home streams 		Yes
Premier $149.99 140+
All Ultimate channels, plus HMO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz 		Regional Sports Networks
Unlimited in-home streams 		Yes
Get DirecTV STREAM

What sports offerings does DirecTV STREAM provide?

DirecTV stands out in the sports-streaming world as it carries Regional Sports Networks and more local MLB games than any other streaming provider. Users should note that these services vary by region and may not be available in every zip code.

How to watch TNT with Hulu

Hulu

Users can watch TNT with Hulu by signing up for Hulu + Live TV . From here, you’ll be able to access all TNT on-demand content and stream past seasons of TNT shows.

What is Hulu?

Hulu + Live TV is among the best streaming services for sports . The Hulu + Live TV plan provides access to premium sports channels like ESPN, FOX Sports 1, CBS Sports, and NBC Sports. Hulu also offers a vast list of over 75 channels with national and local channel options like ABC, CBS, and NBC.

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial?
Hulu (ad-supported) $6.99 N/A Access to Hulu’s entire content library
Two simultaneous streams 		Yes
Hulu (ad-free) $12.99 N/A Ad-free streaming
Access to Hulu’s entire content library
Two simultaneous streams 		Yes
Hulu + Live TV (ad-supported) $69.99 75+ channels
Live sports from major college and pro leagues, including the NCAA, NBA, NHL, NFL, and more, ESPN+ 		50 hours of cloud DVR
Two simultaneous streams
Six customizable profiles
Includes entire Hulu on-demand content library 		No
Hulu + Live TV (ad-free) $75.99 75+ channels
Live sports from major college and pro leagues, including the NCAA, NBA, NHL, NFL, and more, ESPN+ 		Ad-free
50 hours of cloud DVR
Two simultaneous streams
Six customizable profiles
Includes entire Hulu on-demand content library 		No
Get Hulu + Live TV

What sports offerings does Hulu provide?

Hulu + Live TV has an extensive offering of sports channels, including live sports coverage and local networks in most top 200 cities. Whether you want on-demand access to major live events or to stay in the loop on local sports coverage, Hulu + Live TV is host to the majority of this content.

The Hulu + Live TV interface also offers special sports-specific features for fans to record and watch content (with up to 50 hours of storage), like the ability to watch games on two screens simultaneously, enable push notifications before games, and get personalized recommendations.

There’s also the option of purchasing the Sports add-on to get extra channels for $9.99 a month.

How to watch TNT on supported streaming devices

There is a similar and straightforward process for accessing TNT content on each of the supported streaming devices listed below.

  • Roku
  • Fire TV
  • Apple TV
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • iOS Devices
  • Android Devices

Once subscribed to either a cable provider or streaming service, users can enter the name of the streaming service on their corresponding streaming device. If the streaming service is not already downloaded, go ahead and click the “download” button to install it on your device. From there, you can enter your login credentials and access TNT through the TV guide.

How to watch TNT on the app

The TNT app can be used to watch TV and movies, on-demand, or live. To steam TNT through the app, simply install the TNT app on your streaming device via the channel store or app store. The app requires users to sign in with their TV provider or streaming credentials. This could include a cable provider, or any of the aforementioned plans like Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV. Once signed in, your screen will refresh and you will have full access to all video content on the TNT app.

Is live sports streaming worth it?

Live sports streaming offers an elevated experience to sports-watching through the users’ ability to record and replay content, pause the game for a quick snack break, and tune into post-game discussions. Live streaming sports is worth it for anyone looking to dive deeper into the details of the game or who wants a more customizable experience.

