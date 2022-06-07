ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Woman shoved onto subway tracks

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police are currently searching for a person who allegedly shoved a woman onto the train tracks Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at the Westchester Avenue/Jackson Avenue subway station. The victim, a 52-year-old woman, was shoved by an unknown individual onto the southbound tracks. She was transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

IN THIS ARTICLE
