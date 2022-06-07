ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

High gas prices have some rethinking if work is worth it

By Andrew Christiansen
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
Aimee Gonzalez has recently struggled financially due the the recent price hikes in gas costs across the country.

She said last year she was paying around $20 for a full tank of gas and she’s now paying double that.

She’s hoping to find a job close to home in Annaville, so she doesn’t have to travel as much.

She is using resources from Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend to hopefully become a full-time phlebotomist.

“Trying to look for work, just part-time work, to make the drive to Corpus, it’s not even worth it, because all your pay check is going to go on gas," Gonzales said. "And what are you going to have left for bills? Nothing.”

Luckily, Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend is helping her out with a gas stipend to offset having to drive to job interviews.

Other residents, like Caroline Garcia, are choosing to walk or use a ride share service.

However, she’s been rethinking using ride share services because they’re getting so expensive.

“For them to pick me up, it’s seven-something and I’m just two miles away, two miles away," Garcia said. "If I take a cab, a taxi, it’s $2.59 per mile.”

AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber said it costs $4.51 for unleaded gas in Corpus Christi, which is up 40 cents from last week, a record setting price.

He said last year gas was at $2.61 in Corpus Christi.

Zuber added factors like the Russia-Ukraine war, foreign countries cutting off Russian oil, and people traveling during the summer are contributing to higher gas prices.

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority said they are averaging about 7,911 weekday passenger trips, a 21 percent increase from May 2021 and an eight percent increase from May 2020.

Matthew Longoria uses the bus everyday and said it’s a better option than having to pay for gas or maintenance on his car from wear and tear.

“When you’re having to pay 60-80 dollars to fill a gas tank, it’s just better (to ride the bus for) 75 cents for two hours,” he said.

However, Longoria also uses a cheaper option. He bikes to and from work sometimes, which he said is convenient when he gets out of work after the buses are done for the day.

“I get off of work at 10 p.m., so riding my bike back to the house every evening, I mean, that’s not too bad. It’s a little extra exercise,” Longoria said.

Joe Gutierrez
3d ago

Did y’all hear about that James Avery store hiring more people? Apparently the Gas prices aren’t keeping people away from spending money at jewelry shops.

