Primary Election Day Arrives in Iowa

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- Tuesday, June 7th, 2022, marks Primary Election Day in Iowa, where voters narrow the field of challengers in each political party. Early voting for the primary began May 18th and ended June 6th. Iowans need to be registered with a political party to vote in...

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
