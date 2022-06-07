2 killed, 1 hurt in plane crash near airport in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was injured Monday afternoon when a small plane crashed near a Florida Panhandle airport, officials said.

The Piper PA-28 Cherokee went down just south of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport near Panama City Beach, according to a Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies confirmed that two people had died, and one person was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the victims or say what might have caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.