ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

2 killed, 1 hurt in plane crash near airport in Panama City Beach

By Associated Press
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBIGv_0g2aAnLX00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third was injured Monday afternoon when a small plane crashed near a Florida Panhandle airport, officials said.

The Piper PA-28 Cherokee went down just south of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport near Panama City Beach, according to a Bay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. Deputies confirmed that two people had died, and one person was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Officials didn’t immediately identify the victims or say what might have caused the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating.

No further details are available at this time. We will provide updates as more information is released.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Officials: 2 killed, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and a third was injured when a small plane crashed near a Florida Panhandle airport. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the Piper PA-28 Cherokee went down Monday afternoon just south of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport near Panama City Beach.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Fire on board before fatal Panama City Beach plane crash, investigators say

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — National Transportation Safety Board officials arrived in Bay County Tuesday afternoon to investigate Monday’s fatal plane crash. The 1979 Piper single-engine plane crashed around 4:00 right after take-off. There was reportedly a fire on board. The plane, carrying three Orlando residents, went down near Highway 388, just south of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Panama City Beach, FL
Accidents
Bay County, FL
Accidents
WCTV

Man killed in head-on crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 50-year-old man from Bristol died in a traffic accident that shut down Blountstown Highway Thursday morning, said the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 10 a.m. when one vehicle tried to pass another, said FHP. According to an accident report, an SUV driven by...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman’s body found in Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department officials confirmed a woman’s body was found near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park. Officers said she was found by a city worker who was cutting the grass. The death of the woman is currently being classified as suspicious. The park is located near Alcaniz Street and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. school bus rear-ends truck

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officials said a school bus in the Santa Rosa County School District crashed into a pickup truck and trailer Thursday, June 9. The school bus and truck were traveling along Soundside Drive towards Pensacola when the truck slowed down to turn onto Sabal Palm Drive, according […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Police search for woman last seen at Pensacola assisted living center

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department is searching for a missing woman with dementia Friday afternoon. Police say 85-year-old Jacqueline Ruth Larson was last seen in the lobby of Summer Vista Assisted Living on 3450 Wimbledon Dr. around 9:30 a.m. She is wearing a brown vest, a floral print...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian gets hit by a car on Thomas Drive

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man from Kentucky is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Thomas Drive. Florida Highway Patrol says a car was traveling on Thomas Drive near Chickasaw Street. Troopers say the pedestrian did not see the car and ran out in front of the vehicle. The driver tried to avoid the pedestrian but still hit the person with their bumper before they crashed into a utility pole. We will continue to update you as we learn more.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Southport man arrested for allegedly molesting a juvenile

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office officials have arrested a Southport man on several counts of lewd and lascivious charges. According to officials, on May 17th, an investigation began into 44-year-old Joseph Kaspryzk, of Southport. Kaspryzk is believed to have been involved in illegal sexual conduct...
SOUTHPORT, FL
CBS 42

Florida store manager arrested for recording woman in bathroom

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. building fire caused by equipment failure

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters with the Escambia County Fire-Rescue Department responded to a commercial building fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was at a two-story building at the 5400 block of North W Street. When firefighters arrived, they witnessed black smoke coming from inside the building. Once inside, firefighters found a large piece […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCTV

Murder suspect back in custody in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) – A murder suspect who escaped from the Sunland Center in Marianna back in December is back in custody. Marianna police say Luis Fernando Ortiz-Rivera was arrested in Barstow, California. He is being held there awaiting extradition back to Florida on charges of aggravated assault and first degree murder.
MARIANNA, FL
cw34.com

I Team: Vacation Dangers, Mystery in the Bahamas

Boynton Beach — Summer vacation season is in full swing and tourists take warning: A silent killer could enter your hotel room while you’re down at dinner or asleep, and a Florida family learned about it the hard way. Last month, four Americans were affected by something mysterious...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola college put on lockdown after reports of a threat

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Christian College was put on lockdown Friday morning. A news release said the the college administration “received a report of a perceived threat.” The college said the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded quickly and found that the report was not credible. The campus is no longer under lockdown.
PENSACOLA, FL
Points and Travel

8 Best Beaches in Pensacola, FL (2022) Top Beach Spots!

Are you ready to cool off in Pensacola? You and me both! With beautiful beaches, tons of fun activities to do, and of course, great sunset vibes. What more can you ask for? If you are looking forward to the best beach vacation in the United States, the Florida Gulf Coast is where you should be. In fact, no trip to the Sunshine State will be complete without enjoying the best beaches in Pensacola Florida.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Two members of Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office charged with elderly exploitation

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office have been arrested for elderly exploitation, the sheriff's office announced Friday. Deputy Carl Scheel III and Civilian Clerk Alicia Scheel -- husband and wife -- were arrested Friday and charged with one felony count of exploitation of the elderly for more than $10K but less than $50K. The alleged crimes took place between Feb. 6 and June 8, according to the report.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy