DAVENPORT, Fla. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested after a nearly 3-year-old child was found dead due to long-term starvation. According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, May 10, deputies responded to a couple’s home to a report of an unresponsive child. On the scene, they found a young deceased girl in an inflatable pool that was being used as a "makeshift playpen."

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO