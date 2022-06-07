ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
300-pound bear struck, killed by vehicle on California freeway

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
IRWINDALE, Calif. — A 300-pound bear was struck and killed on a freeway in Irwindale, California, early Monday.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:15 a.m. at the junction of the westbound 210 Freeway and southbound 605, KCBS-TV reported.

Troopers confirmed to KTLA-TV that a Toyota Highlander apparently struck the bear, noting that the impact shattered the SUV’s front windshield and landed the vehicle in the far right lane.

Meanwhile, officers found the dead animal in the left lane, KCBS reported.

A flat-bed tow truck was used to remove the bear from the freeway, KTLA reported.

According to KCBS, a biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is slated to recover the animal from the Caltrans Monrovia Yard.

