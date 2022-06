Judging in MMA will seemingly never be perfect ,and in 2022, the complaints regarding decisions feel like they’re rapidly multiplying. At UFC Vegas 55 a few weeks ago, the main event between Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira was the hot topic of discussion regarding whether or not the UFC should adopt open scoring. Brazil’s Vieira walked away as the victor of the bout via split decision despite being outstruck in every round but the first. The consensus was that Vieira landed the more damaging blows of the two in key moments but a large portion of the community felt Holm should have been the victor thanks to her volume and control.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO