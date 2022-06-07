ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Death notice for Sherry Gayle Umberger

pcpatriot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSherry Gayle Umberger, age 55 of Pulaski, died Monday, June...

pcpatriot.com

pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Vicky Trail Sands

Vicky Trail Sands of Dublin passed on June 2, 2022, at the Carillion New River Valley Medical Center at the age of sixty-three. She was born on September 10, 1958 to her parents, the late Gordon Leroy and Almeda Williams Trail. Vicky was passionate about her family and education. In...
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Marcus Tyree Hickman

Marcus Tyree Hickman, age 42 of Pulaski, departed this life on Friday, May 20, 2022 at his residence in Pulaski. He was born in Radford on December 7, 1979, and was the son of Terressa Ann Pearson Smith and Richard Lamont Hickman. Marcus attended the United Holiness Church in Pulaski....
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Accidental cooking fire caused house fire in Vinton area, crews say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Friday afternoon. It happened at approximately 12:43 p.m. on June 10 in the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the front of a two-story home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.
Pulaski, VA
cbs19news

Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Jackknifed semi-truck closes Richmond Highway in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer has shut down Richmond Highway in Amherst County. The Amherst County Sheriff's Office says the roadway will be closed for hours. The scene of the incident is Route 60, Richmond Highway, near Riverville Road, and the crash occurred shortly after 11...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Former hospital, Randolph House property comes under fire at council meeting

The building that once housed the former Pulaski Hospital and most recently the Randolph House came under fire Tuesday evening during a meeting of Pulaski Town Council. Two Randolph Avenue area residents – Dan Love and his daughter, Jill Love – approached council about the condition of the building and property surrounding it, as well as goings-on at the property in both daytime and at night.
PULASKI, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: Body of missing Honaker man found by kayakers

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The body of a man who had been reported missing by family members in early June was found in a river, according to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye. A release from the sheriff’s office states that Ricky Griffith, 59, of Honaker, was reported missing on Thursday, June 2. Kayakers on […]
HONAKER, VA
WJHL

Abingdon police investigating death of 10-month-old child

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Abingdon Police Department is investigating the death of a child. According to the police department, officers responded to a home on Cambridge Street late Tuesday morning in reference to an unresponsive 10-month-old child. The Washington County Life Saving Crew Transported the child to Johnston Memorial Hospital. No other information was […]
ABINGDON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Man connected with officer-involved shooting faces attempted capital murder charge

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Alleghany County Thursday night. Police say a routine traffic stop was conducted by an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:30 p.m. on June 9 on eastbound Interstate 64. A deputy says a K-9 unit was brought in, but the driver in a 2005 Toyota Camry refused to get out and drove away from the scene.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Charges pending against Covington man after shootout with deputies

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Alleghany County Thursday night. Virginia State Police say the incident began around 11:30 p.m. when an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on 44-year-old Jody Allen Kern, of Covington, who was on the eastbound side of I-64 at mile marker 20.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen reported missing from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A missing persons report has been filed with Roanoke Police regarding a 13-year-old girl. Samiyah Jarvis was last reported seen at her home on Edgelawn Avenue June 7, 2022, according to the Aware Foundation. Police say they have no information indicating she is in danger. The Aware Foundation posted on Facebook, “To anyone that may be helping Samiyah Jarvis, harboring a runaway in the state of Virginia is a crime. Do the right thing.”
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Crash shuts down Goode Road in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash in Bedford County may disrupt the Friday morning commute. The Virginia Dept. of Transportation is reporting a crash on Route 668 at the intersection of Bells Mill Road. Goode Road, Route 668, is closed in both directions. No further details were immediately...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Thompson, Roger Leon

Roger Leon Thompson, 78. of Christiansburg, VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Roger was a devoted husband, father and friend. He brought a smile to everyone he was around, and he never knew a stranger. His humor kept everyone guessing about what he would say or do next, but you knew it would be memorable.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski celebrating employee’s 50 years of service

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski celebrated a beloved member of the team on June 6. Sammy Mabe is celebrating 50 years of service at the hospital. He is a PBX (Private Branch Exchange) operator. Sammy has Cerebral palsy and is an advocate for people with disabilities...
PULASKI, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, City of Radford, Floyd, Pulaski, Wythe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. If on or near Claytor Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Radford; Floyd; Pulaski; Wythe The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia The southwestern City of Radford in southwestern Virginia Southwestern Floyd County in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Wythe County in southwestern Virginia Central Carroll County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 535 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fries to Galax, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Radford Galax Hillsville Indian Valley Patterson Willis and Allisonia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two hospitalized after crash in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Two people are in the hospital following a roll-over crash in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. We’re told that it happened at about 6:21 a.m. on Route 11 near the Roanoke Hollins Stock Yard and involved one female adult and one female juvenile.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

Body found in West Virginia on creek embankment

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched today, Monday June 6 at 11:45a.m., to the Caldwell area after receiving a report of a body found. On the embankment of Howard’s Creek, along Camp Ann Bailey Road, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team processed the scene and were able to retrieve […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

