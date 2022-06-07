ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant, AR

Former Razorback Evan Lee’s coach at Bryant reacts to his Major League debut

By Nick Walters
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gco2_0g2aATdt00

BRYANT, Ark. — Former Razorbacks two-way standout Evan Lee recently had his dream come to fruition when he was called up. The Bryant native and Washington Nationals pitcher made his Major League debut against the New York Mets on Tuesday, May 31st. He’d turn heads and perform well despite suffering a loss, seemingly earning a spot in the team’s bullpen after spending about four years in the organization.

The Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and 6A state finals MVP in 2016, Lee would spend two season playing for his home state Hogs and make a College World Series Final before going pro.

Bryant athletic director and former head baseball coach Kirk Bock has known Lee his entire life and witnessed him become a star. Nick Walters visits with Bock to hear what’s went into Lee’s fast rise to become a big leaguer. He’ll always remember the call when one of his top Hornet products told him he’d be taking the mound in the MLB.

“He was beside himself and I couldn’t get a word in because Evan was just so excited,” Bock said. “This is part of a dream that has come true for him. Any time you get one of your players to move up and play at the highest level they possibly can, not only is it good for him but it’s great for our baseball program and our community.”

Learn how Lee’s ride to the pros has been possible by his work ethic, showcased in his time at Bryant, eventually on the Hill, and now on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

Gibson Selected as Finalist for Honda Sport Award for Softball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Senior infielder Danielle Gibson was named one of four finalists for the 2022 Honda Sport Award for Softball, the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) announced Tuesday afternoon.   Gibson, the first two-time NFCA All-American in program history, compiled an illustrious senior campaign as a Razorback. Gibson set single-season school records in batting […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
Bryant, AR
Sports
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Adds Pledge From RB

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its 12th commitment of the Class of 2023 with Naples (Fla.) three-star running back Isaiah Augustave picking the Hogs. Augustave, 6-2, 190, chose the Hogs over offers from 22 other schools. He’s the first running back in the Class of 2023 for the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Afrobites brings African flare to LR

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A relatively new food truck is bringing its African flare to the Capital City. Afrobites describes itself as authentic African food. The food truck is located at 1702 Wright Avenue in Little Rock. It is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Washington Nationals#College World Series#Razorbacks#The New York Mets#Mvp#Hogs#Hornet#Hill#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
hopeprescott.com

Former Blevins Resident Cast In Film

Former Blevins resident James Zumwalt has a speaking part in a new film under production. The movie “Clann” is about an ancient, cannibalistic clann (an old Irish word meaning sprouts or offspring) attacks hikers and the hikers fight back twice as hard. No word when the independent horror film will be released but we bet Zumwalt will update us on his facebook page.
BLEVINS, AR
searktoday.com

‘Sunrise at Slicks’ a fitting tribute to Arkansas’ duck dynasty

Set among a backdrop filled with the sounds of soft greeting calls and the smells of a duck blind breakfast, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to unveil the 41st annual state duck stamp in front of the crowd gathered in Stuttgart for Callapalooza 2022 Saturday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Major warmup arrives in Arkansas next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – We are only a week and a half into June, and so far, while conditions have been on the humid side, temperatures have not been too warm. We hit 92 on June first, but since then temperatures have been hovering around seasonal averages in the mid to upper 80s. For the first two weeks of June, average temperatures range from 85-88.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
streetfoodblog.com

DeLuca’s II ‘95% a go’ at WLR middle; Ghost kitchen homes Italian Couple redux

Studies have been swirling {that a} DeLuca’s Pizzeria can be part of the Breckenridge Village Buying Middle revitalization. Jim Keet of JTJ Eating places, one of many companions who purchased the middle at North Rodney Parham Street and Interstate 430, confirms that “whereas we do not have a closing signed deal” with proprietor Anthony Valinoti, “it is 95% a ‘go.'”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lonelyplanet.com

Quirky Arkansas – experiencing the unexpected in Eureka Springs

Arkansas is a state that revels in its independent culture, but few towns exemplify this quirky rebelliousness like Eureka Springs. Nestled in the northwest of the state, amid the green slopes and karst cliffs of the Ozark Mountains, Eureka Springs tends to defy expectations. In some ways, this has always...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy