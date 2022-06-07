Former Razorback Evan Lee’s coach at Bryant reacts to his Major League debut

BRYANT, Ark. — Former Razorbacks two-way standout Evan Lee recently had his dream come to fruition when he was called up. The Bryant native and Washington Nationals pitcher made his Major League debut against the New York Mets on Tuesday, May 31st. He’d turn heads and perform well despite suffering a loss, seemingly earning a spot in the team’s bullpen after spending about four years in the organization.

The Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and 6A state finals MVP in 2016, Lee would spend two season playing for his home state Hogs and make a College World Series Final before going pro.

Bryant athletic director and former head baseball coach Kirk Bock has known Lee his entire life and witnessed him become a star. Nick Walters visits with Bock to hear what’s went into Lee’s fast rise to become a big leaguer. He’ll always remember the call when one of his top Hornet products told him he’d be taking the mound in the MLB.

“He was beside himself and I couldn’t get a word in because Evan was just so excited,” Bock said. “This is part of a dream that has come true for him. Any time you get one of your players to move up and play at the highest level they possibly can, not only is it good for him but it’s great for our baseball program and our community.”

Learn how Lee’s ride to the pros has been possible by his work ethic, showcased in his time at Bryant, eventually on the Hill, and now on Capitol Hill.

