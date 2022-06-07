Lawyers for Learning hosts charity golf event in benefit of Rochester students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lawyers for Learning hosted a golfing charity event Monday.

The program provides mentoring and funding for students at RCSD’s School No. 29. School supplies, winter clothes, classroom grants, field trips and events are all funded by the program.

This year, Lawyers for Learning has grown its outreach considerably.

“It does very important work in terms of making sure that there is a consistent follow through with community outreach and making sure that these kids have the mentoring — the financial support — basically everything that our leadership in this community can throw at the kids, this program does,” said Lawyers for Learning Chair Kevin Connell.

Lawyers for Learning spent over $15,000 on resources for students enrolled in the program this year. The program is affiliated with the Monroe County Bar Association.

