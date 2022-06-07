ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

Palmetto commissioners veto apartment development at Riviera Dunes

By Rick Adams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - With an unanimous vote Monday night, city commissioners in Palmetto shot down plans for a controversial apartment complex in Riviera Dunes. “I was a little surprised, but I am very happy that the commission did right by the community of Palmetto,” said Saul Fineman, a Riviera Dunes...

