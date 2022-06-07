Palmetto commissioners veto apartment development at Riviera Dunes

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials released new evacuation zones, and the changes made have put 75,000 people in an evacuation zone for the first time. Many East Tampa residents are in a storm evacuation zone for the first time due to the map changes. The area bordered by the Hillsborough River to the north, Harney Road to the east, I-4 to the south, and I-275 to the west has been moved to Zone E, according to county officials.

