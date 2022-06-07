ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County gets kudos for work on 2022-23 budget

By W. Curt Vincent Editor
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Commissioners met Monday with an agenda that included several quick-action items. But the potentially challenging portion came in the form of a public hearing to receive comments about the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

The only thing that came were accolades.

“I want to thank you for the support now and in the past,” said Amanda Lee, president of Bladen Community College. “We’ve been able to remain student-focused.

“We are trying to be as fiscally responsible as we can with the funding we receive,” she added. “We will be good stewards of the public’s money — we know you have a difficult job and we appreciate all you do to help Bladen Community College.”

Dennis Troy, chairman of the Bladen Community College Foundation, echoed the sentiments of Lee.

“On behalf of the trustees, I just want to thank you for what you are doing for Bladen Community College,”

he said. “With your support, we bring hope, we bring opportunity and we bring jobs.”

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker also has a few words of praise for the county board.

“I was excited two weeks ago (during a budget workshop) to see just how much this board feels about all of the employees in the county,” he said. “I truly appreciate that.”

When the public hearing was closed moments later, the board scheduled its next special-called meeting to discuss the proposed 2022-23 budget on June 13 at 6 p.m.

McGill makes plea

During the “matters of interest to commissioners” segment of the meeting, Commissioner Cameron McGill spoke about a concern he’s seen personally in downtown Elizabethtown.

“The problem is noise,” he said. “There are those who find it necessary to blow horns, blast their radio, rev their engines — all almost like they are saying ‘I don’t care if you like it, nobody is going to do something about it.’

“We;;, I think we should do something about it,” McGill added. “I’ve been in New York City, and they have blocks of quiet zones — New York City, now. If it can work there, why can’t it work here?”

McVicker said there is an ordinance on the books, but it should probably be looked at by law enforcement and the town/county officials in an effort to “add some teeth to it.”

McGill and the board were assured that County Manager Greg martin would begin the process of looking into it.

In other business Monday, the board:

— Accepted a bid for $5,660 for a county owned property located on Mitchell and Bright Drive in Carvers Creek.

— Made a presentation of a proclamation to observe Resilient & Thriving Communities Week in Bladen County.

— Held a public hearing on the 2022-23 fiscal year economic development proposed appropriations. No one spoke for or against.

— Approved a bid for $402,066.68 from Smith Brothers for a Bladen County park paving project.

— Accepted an energy efficiency proposal from the Duke Energy Small Business Energy Saver Program.

— Heard that the CDC has placed Bladen County at the “yellow” level for COVID cases within the past two weeks. Residents were being urged to get vaccines, wear masks, wash hands, etc.CDC levels include green yellow, orange and red.

The next regular meeting of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will be Monday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

