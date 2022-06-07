ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel, CA

Firefighters respond to brush fire near San Miguel

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcPL9_0g2a9rcx00

UPDATE (2:04 p.m. on 6/7/22) - CAL FIRE officials have announced the Eagle Fire is 90% contained.

The most recent online report from Tuesday morning updated the acres burned to 36.
__
UPDATE (10:40 p.m.) - Fire officials say the Eagle fire is now 50% contained, and 75 acres have burned.

The cause is still under investigation.
__

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.): CAL FIRE SLO officials say the fire is 0% contained, and forward rate of progress has been stopped.

75 acres are reported to have been burned and fire crews will be on scene throughout the night.

The cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire east of San Miguel.

It was reported at about 5:45 p.m. in the area of Bald Eagle Way and Gray Hawk Way.

Multiple fire crews have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out series of spot fires near Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. – A series of spot fires broke out along a highway west of Orcutt Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported in a grass field between Highway 1 and Highway 135 south of Clark Avenue around 1:25 p.m., and approximately five acres had burned as of The post Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out series of spot fires near Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ORCUTT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Miguel, CA
San Miguel, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Firefighters called to put out massive fire in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to contain a major fire at a building in east Bakersfield that broke out Tuesday night. City and county firefighters were called to the area at around 9:45 p.m. for a two-alarm fire at a structure on Sonora Street near Chico Street. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Woman rescued in Monterey while clinging to boat

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey Fire, the Coast Guard, Monterey Harbor Master and Monterey Police Department rescued a woman east of Wharf two on Wednesday night. Police said they could hear a woman yelling for help who was clinging to a sailboat. They believe she swam from the beach out to the boats. Rescue boats were The post Woman rescued in Monterey while clinging to boat appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Firefighters#Bald Eagle#The Eagle Fire#Cal#Slo
KGET

Woman injured in crash that closed Grapevine Road

As of 11:17 a.m. both onramps are open, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident report page. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman sustained major injuries in the crash that closed Grapevine Road near the I-5 offramp, according the the CHP in Fort Tejon. A bystander helped the woman out of the vehicle and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Paso Robles Daily News

Authorities detain wanted suspects after vehicle spotted in Paso Robles

Suspects believed to have been involved with multiple crimes including carjacking, shooting, armed robbery, murder. – Yesterday at approximately 4 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received information about two wanted suspects out of Santa Barbara County believed to have been involved yesterday in a carjacking, shooting, and armed robbery, as well as a murder that occurred on Sunday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kclu.org

Man dead after pursuit involving murder suspects on Central Coast, but officers didn't fire shots

A wild car chase involving some murder suspects on the Central Coast led to the arrest of a teenager, and the discovery of the body of a man. It started Wednesday afternoon in the Paso Robles area. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with a murder in Lompoc Sunday. It led to a high speed chase on Highway 46. The pursuit continued into Kern County, where the car stopped and two people fled into an orchard.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy