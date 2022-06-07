Firefighters respond to brush fire near San Miguel

UPDATE (2:04 p.m. on 6/7/22) - CAL FIRE officials have announced the Eagle Fire is 90% contained.

The most recent online report from Tuesday morning updated the acres burned to 36.

__

UPDATE (10:40 p.m.) - Fire officials say the Eagle fire is now 50% contained, and 75 acres have burned.

The cause is still under investigation.

__

UPDATE (9:55 p.m.): CAL FIRE SLO officials say the fire is 0% contained, and forward rate of progress has been stopped.

75 acres are reported to have been burned and fire crews will be on scene throughout the night.

—

Firefighters are responding to a brush fire east of San Miguel.

It was reported at about 5:45 p.m. in the area of Bald Eagle Way and Gray Hawk Way.

Multiple fire crews have been called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.