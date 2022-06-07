Man killed, another wounded in East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping center in Prince George’s County, authorities said. The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police said. Two men got into an argument with another group at the entrance of the shopping center, and the argument escalated into gunfire, police said. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene fled on foot. The male victim is in critical condition, while the women are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Efforts are underway to find the suspects, police said. #BREAKING:The scene of a shooting at Iverson Mall in Temple Hills@PGPDNews police say 3 victims shot – 1 man in critical condition & 2 women w/ non-life threatening injuries after an argument escalated into gunfire VIDEO 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽you can see bullet holes in the door@wjz pic.twitter.com/sRt0rRvJfN — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) June 10, 2022

