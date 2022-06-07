ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man killed, another wounded in East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section

By Tim Swift
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and another was wounded Monday in the East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section, city police said. Police said around 8:30 p.m. a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old were...

foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the foot takes himself to hospital, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man admitted himself to a hospital Friday after he was shot in the foot in West Baltimore, city police said. Police were called around 11:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Presstman Street in the city's Druid Heights section after a report of gunfire. On the scene, officers were unable to find a victim.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man found unresponsive on West Baltimore street was killed, autopsy shows

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have determined that a man found unresponsive in March and later died was the victim of a homicide. Police said they found 63-year-old Anthony Barksdale unconscious around 6:30 a.m. on March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street in the city's Franklin Square section. He was taken to a hospital, where he died later that day.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Wounded In Pair Of Baltimore Shootings, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three men were wounded Thursday night in a pair of shootings that unfolded about 30 minutes and two miles apart in Baltimore, authorities said. Officers called to a ShotSpotter Alert in the 1400 block of Asquith Street about 10:15 p.m. found a 23-year-old man with a graze wound, and a 20-year-old man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. Less than 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of North Luzerne Avenue, where they found a 28-year-old man shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The conditions of the shooting victims were not immediately clear Friday morning. Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Arrested In Baltimore Woman's Murder

A Baltimore man has been arrested in connection to an October 2021 murder. Henry Wallace, 54, is accused of shooting Stacy Hill, 51, at his home on the 200 block of South Bouldin Street on October 28, 2021. He was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, according to Baltimore Police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Homicide Detectives Investigating 63-Year-Old Man’s Beating Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The death of a 63-year-old man found unresponsive in March near Franklin Square has been ruled a homicide, authorities said Friday. Anthony Barksdale was found unconscious about 6:30 a.m. March 18 in the 1800 block of West Lexington Street, Baltimore Police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Barksdale’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The medical examiner on Thursday ruled his death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In Northeast Baltimore Quadruple Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men killed in this week’s quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore were identified Thursday as 19-year-old Craig Phillips Jr. and 22-year-old Darren Barnes. Phillips and Barnes were two of the four men shot when someone opened fire at the group as they sat outside a home in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene and Phillips died of his injuries at a local hospital. The two other victims, ages 18 and 23, survived. Their conditions were not immediately known Thursday morning. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘Bullets Have No Name’: Neighbors Fearful, Pleading For Action After Northeast Baltimore Mass Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The president of the Gardenville community association said she feels lucky to be alive after a mass shooting on Plainfield Avenue just steps from her home Tuesday evening. “I pulled into my driveway, and I heard the pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. I thought it was fireworks earlier and then said, ‘No! That’s gunfire,’” Patricia told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. She asked that we not use her last name for safety reasons. “I was very, very upset and hurt,” Patricia said. “I’m praying for the people and the families that are affected by this. I had just come down the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man In Critical Condition, Two Women Injured In Prince George’s County Shopping Center Shooting; Suspects At Large

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are at large after two women and one man were shot Friday at a shopping center in Prince George’s County, authorities said. The shooting unfolded about 12:45 p.m. near the entrance to The Shops at Iverson in Temple Hills, Prince George’s County Police said. Two men got into an argument with another group at the entrance of the shopping center, and the argument escalated into gunfire, police said. The two suspects allegedly fled the scene fled on foot. The male victim is in critical condition, while the women are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Efforts are underway to find the suspects, police said. #BREAKING:The scene of a shooting at Iverson Mall in Temple Hills@PGPDNews police say 3 victims shot – 1 man in critical condition & 2 women w/ non-life threatening injuries after an argument escalated into gunfire VIDEO 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽you can see bullet holes in the door@wjz pic.twitter.com/sRt0rRvJfN — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) June 10, 2022
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vehicle Of Interest Sought In Fatal Ellicott City Hit-And-Run

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Ellicott City over the weekend. Investigators believe a white Jeep Wrangler struck and killed 54-year-old Michael Fitzpatrick at 11 p.m. Sunday on Old Frederick Road near Weatherstone Drive. Police believe the victim was walking along the roadway when he was struck. Fitzpatrick’s body was found Monday morning on the side of the road, along with a piece of the Jeep’s white fender nearby. Police said they obtained video from a nearby residence that showed a white Jeep Wrangler near the scene. They expect that the vehicle has front-end damage, likely on the passenger’s side. Investigators are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Anyone with information or doorbell video in the area is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Daily Voice

Man Trapped Under Car In Baltimore Dies

A 71-year-old died after he was struck by a car and became trapped underneath it Thursday, June 9 in Baltimore, police said. The 37-year-old driver remained at the scene — the intersection at Pennsylvania Avenue and Mosher Street — after the 4:45 p.m. incident, according to city police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Road Rager Smashed Window, Assaulted Woman Ahead Of Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, Officials Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man shattered a woman’s car window and assaulted her in a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on I-895 in Baltimore City, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. MDTA officers responded at 1:18 p.m. to northbound I-895, where they found a grey Chevy Sonic with a shattered back window. The victim told police the driver of a blue BMW sedan exited his vehicle and smashed her back window, and when she exited her car, the enraged driver reportedly tried to take her cell phone and then pushed her to the ground. Police provided these images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him: MDTA Police I-895 Investigation 2Credit: MDTAMDTA Police I-895 Investigation 1Credit: MDTA An investigation is ongoing. Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call MDTA Police at 443-915-7763.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

7 Wounded, 3 Fatally, In Pair Of Northeast Baltimore Shootings

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were wounded, three of them fatally, in two shootings that unfolded 45 minutes apart Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore. Officers were initially called about 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue, where they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said. A 22-year-old man died at the scene and an 18-year-old man died at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said. Two others, ages 18 and 23, were taken to a local hospital. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victims were sitting outside a nearby home when a gunman came up...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Seven People Shot, Two Killed, Within 45 Minutes In Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday night in two different parts of Northeast Baltimore within a 45-minute span. #BREAKING UPDATE: Baltimore Police confirm two men died: an 18-year old & a 22-year old. Two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries: an 18-year old and a 23-year old @wjz pic.twitter.com/CdqQDFaG0D — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) June 8, 2022 Four people were shot—two 18-year-old men, a 22-year-old man, and 23-year-old man—in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue at 6:29 p.m., police said. An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were taken to a local hospital with...
BALTIMORE, MD

