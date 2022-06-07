Man killed, another wounded in East Baltimore's Latrobe Homes section

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were wounded, three of them fatally, in two shootings that unfolded 45 minutes apart Tuesday night in Northeast Baltimore.
Officers were initially called about 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue, where they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said.
A 22-year-old man died at the scene and an 18-year-old man died at Johns Hopkins Hospital, police said. Two others, ages 18 and 23, were taken to a local hospital.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victims were sitting outside a nearby home when a gunman came up...
