ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Grove, MN

Spring Grove scoreless as season ends in section opener

By Lee Epps
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Section 1A baseball opener was a pitchers’ duel; Spring Grove junior Caleb Griffin and Wabasha-Kellogg freshman Cole Scheel each struck out 10 batters and walked only three. A Jaxon Strinmoen infield single was the lone base hit for No. 7 seed Spring Grove. The No. 10 seeded Falcons managed five...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fillmore County Journal

Young baseball Lions progressed, challenged for league lead

The young Spring Grove baseball team, heading into the final Southeast Conference game, was one of four squads still in contention for the 2022 conference championship. After having once shared the league lead, the Lions lost that conference finale and finished third among eight SEC teams. The 11-8 season record followed last year’s 10-12 campaign and was the fourth consecutive season with double-digit wins.
SPRING GROVE, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Pieper returns to state, near miss for 4×200 relay boys

Caledonia/Spring Grove senior high jumper Chris Pieper has earned a second straight trip to the state track and field championships. This year on May 31 and June 2 at Triton High School in Dodge Center, he advances as the Section 1A champion after being the 2021 section runner-up. The top...
CALEDONIA, MN
Bring Me The News

Florida reporter moving to Minnesota to join KARE 11 sports team

After massive shakeups to the sports department with the recent departures of Eric Perkins and Dave Schwartz, the KARE 11 sports team is adding a new name to its roster: Julia Daniels. Daniels, who currently works as a multimedia sports journalist at NewsChannel 7 in Panama City, Florida, announced Wednesday...
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Grove, MN
Sports
City
Caledonia, MN
City
Goodhue, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Houston, MN
City
Spring Grove, MN
kwayradio.com

W-SR Loses Heart-Breaker in Decorah

Tuesday night on Y99.3 the Waverly-Shell Rock softball team lost a heart-breaker in Decorah 6-5. The Go-Hawks led 5-0 before the Vikings came back in the 6th inning and then walked it off in the bottom of the 7th.
DECORAH, IA
mprnews.org

Minnesota meteorologist wins a third time on 'Jeopardy!'

A Minnesota meteorologist won his third consecutive appearance on "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday, a dream come true for a lifelong fan of the long-running trivia game show. Eric Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service's Twin Cities office in Chanhassen, ousted a 16-time champion in his first appearance on Monday.
CHANHASSEN, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
KAAL-TV

Bug outlook for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa

(ABC 6 News) - We are about 2 inches above average for rainfall at Rochester International Airport so far in 2022. This along with incoming warmth will allow bug populations to thrive this summer. According to the National Pest Management Association, the wetter conditions we have seen this year will...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcon#W K
winonapost.com

Eight contestants to present at Miss Winona event

Mark your calendars for the Miss Winona competition on June 18 when eight women will vie for the title of Miss Winona 2022. Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles and Miss Minnesota 2023 will also be in attendance!. The competition will be held at the Winona Middle School. Doors open at...
WINONA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Janeen Lou Honsey

Janeen Lou Honsey, age 74, of rural Lanesboro, Minn., passed away on June 6, 2022, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, Minn., after a short battle with metastatic cancer. Janeen was born October 18, 1947, to James and Esther (Runge) Klomp in Preston, Minn. She graduated from Harmony High School in 1965 and went on to graduate with her Registered Nursing degree from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in 1968. She married David Honsey on May 27, 1967, and they raised five children on the family farm outside of Lanesboro. Janeen began her nursing career at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn. She soon found her calling as an OB nurse at Winona Health Hospital. She was passionate about her 30-plus year nursing career and only retired early due to loss of her hearing. Janeen also had a passion for 4-H. She was always serving others, leading groups, building, cleaning or teaching others in some fashion. She spent her free time reading romance novels, gardening and cooking. After retirement, she and David began wintering in Arizona, which quickly turned to summering in Minnesota. Janeen spent much of her retirement quilting for family members. She kept in contact with family members via text as she could not hear on the phone. She loved getting updates on the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janeen returned to the family farm to be around family after David passed away in August 2021.
LANESBORO, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Needs to Close Soldiers Field Golf Course Now!

The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of updating its plan for Soldiers Field Park, and I believe the only option is to close the golf course and repurpose that area into something more residents would use. It was earlier this week that the Rochester Parks and...
wizmnews.com

One of them ole “Duke boys” was in Onalaska on Tuesday

Tom Wopat, better known as one them ole’ Duke boys, Luke Duke, was in Onalaska on Tuesday. The 70-year-old Wopat brought the General Lee — the famed 1969 Dodge Charger for the Dukes of Hazzard TV series — and also performed during the Great River Sound series, which happens every Tuesday at Dash-Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
Fillmore County Journal

Robert (Bob) H. Rippentrop

Robert (Bob) H. Rippentrop, 60, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Mayo Clinic’s Methodist Campus Hospice Unit, with his daughter by his side. He passed from a long, courageous, and complicated battle with JAK2-Myelofibrosis, a rare form of chronic leukemia. Bob was born on December 5, 1961, to...
SPRING VALLEY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Carol E. Sjarpe

Carol E. Sjarpe, age 78, of Harmony, formerly of rural Lanesboro, Minn., died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Harmony. Carol was born February 3, 1944, in Cresco, Iowa, to Howard and Helen (Hahn) Berning. She attended country school in the Harmony area and graduated from the Harmony High School in 1961. On July 7, 1961, she married Gary Sjarpe. They farmed in the Amherst Township area of Fillmore County for many years. Gary passed away in 2009. She was a member of the Elstad Lutheran Church and enjoyed watching the grandsons, reading, doing needlepoint, and her flower garden.
HARMONY, MN
insideradio.com

Twin Cities Media Mainstay DeRusha Joins WCCO For Afternoons.

Audacy's news/talk station in Minneapolis, WCCO-AM (830), reaches across the figurative hall for its new afternoon drive host, bringing longtime WCCO-TV morning anchor and reporter Jason DeRusha on board effective June 27. DeRusha, co-host of “WCCO Mornings” since 2013 and winner of nine regional Emmy Awards for his work over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
104.5 KDAT

Cedar Falls Restaurant Crowned Best Pizza In Iowa

A Cedar Valley pizza joint is celebrating a back-to-back win after going to Pizza Fest. This past weekend, the sixth annual Pizza Fest went forward without a hitch. The celebration of everything cheesy takes place in Ankeny. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Power 96

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota child hospitalized after family boat hit by barge

(Red Wing, MN) -- A five-year-old boy is improving after he nearly drowned when his family's boat stalled and was hit by a barge. Rachel Koenig said on a CaringBridge website Monday that her son Vincent's brain scans were normal and that the boy is trying to move his extremities. He remains in critical condition.
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy