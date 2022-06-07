ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small fire at iconic Atlanta pizzeria

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire inside a uniquely-shaped Atlanta restaurant that has been featured in at least one major motion picture. Fire crews responded around 6:45 p.m. on Monday to the...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

5 people hospitalized when tree falls on SW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Five people were rushed to the hospital after a tree crashed through their Southwest Atlanta home. The family was getting ready for dinner when out of nowhere the giant tree slammed into the kitchen in the back of the house on the 2700 block of Grand Avenue. "They...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta brewery shutting the doors at current home 'in order to move to a new location'

ATLANTA — An Atlanta brewery will be closing up shop at its longstanding home in Underwood Hills, it announced this week, "in order to move a new location." Atlanta Brewing Company, which was founded in the early 90s as Red Brick Brewing Company and bills itself as the oldest craft brewery in Georgia, said on Instagram it would be closing its current taproom and brewery on July 3.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Overnight storm sends trees toppling down onto southeast Atlanta homes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An overnight storm sent two trees crashing down onto homes in southeast Atlanta. Lisa Stafford was in her living room when she heard a loud “boom” followed by falling debris. She says the toppled tree caused her attic to collapse into her living room where she was standing blocking her from exiting her home. Stafford managed to climb out of a window and get to safety, but recalled the frightening moments to CBS46.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video of Buckhead shooting response released by Atlanta police

ATLANTA - A video released by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday is giving new perspective into a shooting that left damage at a popular Buckhead retail shop. A man has since been arrested and charged. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3100 block of Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Reopening of Vine City Walmart leaves the community in awe and feeling grateful

The Walmart in Vine City has made its return after being destroyed from a fire on May 2. The $5 million dollar investment meant a lot to the residents of the community as they say the Walmart is what they rely on. The reopening featured a display of free clothing, toiletries, and "Showers of Blessing" to those in need.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New tunnel expansion aims to speed up Atlanta airport's Plane Train

ATLANTA - A big project is underway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, but you'd never know by looking at it. Teams are working 60 feet below the busiest airport in the world on a tunnel expansion. The 833-foot tunnel is going to make getting around the airport faster and more...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best places in metro Atlanta for popsicles

When the weather in metro Atlanta gets hot, there's nothing like a popsicle to cool you off. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff shares her top picks for where you can find unique and tasty sweet treats.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

RESTAURANT REPORT CARD: Seaside Oyster Bar scores 100, Peachtree Cafe not so peachy

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On South Clayton Street in Lawrenceville, a popular café is not so peachy this week after failing a routine health inspection. Peachtree Café scored 50 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, an employee used a drinking glass to scoop the ice. And chicken tenders, cooked mushrooms and French toast were at unsafe temperatures. So, we questioned the owner of the restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police respond to shooting near Sephora store

The Atlanta Police Department released this video showing video from officer's body cams, police security cameras, and the police aviation unit. It shows the department's response after shots were fired at a passing vehicle, one that struck the Sephora store in Buckhead on June 7, 2022. One person was arrested.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Employee who shot McDonald’s manager arrested, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The McDonald’s employee wanted for shooting his manager has been arrested, a DeKalb County Jail official confirmed to CBS46 News. Police say the shooting happened at the Moreland Avenue McDonald’s in East Atlanta on June 3. Police identified 21-year-old Christopher Jean-Pierre as the employee...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Late Atlanta pastor remembered by friends and family during funeral service

The late Pastor Marita Harrell was remembered by her friends and family during a celebration of her life. Harrell was found in her van by her eldest daughter and husband after being stabbed and burnt to death by someone her family said she was trying to help, investigators say. During the service, family, friends, and members of the clergy took to the stand to pay homage to her life.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Severe storms knock down trees, power lines throughout metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Overnight waves of rain and thunderstorms left behind a mess in metro Atlanta, with people all around the area waking up to downed trees and power lines Thursday morning. In southeast Atlanta, a tree fell on a car in East Rhinehill Road. Neighbors in the area say power...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta rapper Trouble: Hundreds attend balloon release block party

ATLANTA - A celebration of life for Atlanta rapper Trouble brought out hundreds of people. They were seeking to pay their respects to the rapper who died earlier this week. The 34-year-old, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, was shot and killed in a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. "We’re...
ATLANTA, GA
earlynews24.com

‘This was intentional’: Mechanic warns of engine light tape scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Wanda King-Whitby was cruising through the listings on Auto Trader and Craigslist when she found the right car at the right price. It was a 2006 Toyota Camry with just over 151,000 miles. She liked it; she drove it; and she said, the salesman told her there was nothing wrong with it. She paid $4,000 and drove it home.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

