Paso Robles Polling Place Closed for Primary Election

The polling location is closing due to lack of staffing

SLO COUNTY — Elaina Cano, County Clerk-Recorder, announces that the San Luis Obispo County Elections Division will have to, unfortunately, close one of its polling locations due to COVID and a lack of staffing.

The North San Luis Obispo County Association of Realtors, 1101-A Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles location is closing.

Voters will be directed to Plymouth Congressional Church 1301 Oak Street, Paso Robles.

If anyone has questions, please contact the Elections Division at (805) 781-4989. Polling place and official ballot drop-off locations and the County Voter Information Guide are available on the internet at slovote.com. The State Voter Information Guides can also be accessed on the internet at sos.ca.gov