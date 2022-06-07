ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles Polling Place Closed for Primary Election

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYodi_0g2a8Y5T00

The polling location is closing due to lack of staffing

SLO COUNTY — Elaina Cano, County Clerk-Recorder, announces that the San Luis Obispo County Elections Division will have to, unfortunately, close one of its polling locations due to COVID and a lack of staffing.

The North San Luis Obispo County Association of Realtors, 1101-A Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles location is closing.

Voters will be directed to Plymouth Congressional Church 1301 Oak Street, Paso Robles.

If anyone has questions, please contact the Elections Division at (805) 781-4989. Polling place and official ballot drop-off locations and the County Voter Information Guide are available on the internet at slovote.com. The State Voter Information Guides can also be accessed on the internet at sos.ca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Paso Robles, CA
Government
City
Plymouth, CA
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Elections
The Paso Robles Press

June 7 is Primary Election Day in California

NORTH COUNTY — It is California’s turn for Primary Election Day. This year’s ballot will include candidates for U.S. Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Controller, Treasurer, Attorney General, Insurance Commissioner, Member of State Board of Equalization, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, U.S. Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Assembly Member, as well as other local candidates.
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Luis#Polling Place#Election Local#Clerk Recorder#The Elections Division
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Begins Level 2 Water Shortage Regulations

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles City Council met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 7, where it heard several public hearings, including one on the short-term rental housing ordinance. Councilmen Steve Gregory and John Hamon recused themselves from the hearing on short-term rentals due to being directly and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Recapping 2022 Central Coast Primary Elections so far

(KION-TV)-- Races are still wrapping up along the Central Coast, with several candidates sealing wins and not requiring runoff elections come November. Candidates have to secure more than 50% of votes in local elections to avoid a runoff election in November. Eric Taylor will remain sheriff of San Benito County after securing 67% of the The post Recapping 2022 Central Coast Primary Elections so far appeared first on KION546.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Santa Barbara Independent

Tallying Concealed Weapons Permits in Santa Barbara County

In Santa Barbara County, 98 people are currently licensed to carry concealed weapons. Of those, four are judges. In the previous two years, 15 “concealed carry” licenses were issued: eight in 2021, and seven in 2020. Only one was issued this year. One was also revoked this year. Former private investigator Craig Case got in legal hot water for forging his expired permit to make it appear it was current.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
New Times

Arroyo Grande is considering a sales tax ballot measure to save its deteriorating roads, but the problem isn't unique to the area

Arroyo Grande's worsening pavements might have a long-overdue makeover on their horizon. But fixing those potholes, cracked curbs, and crumbling asphalt would cost residents a 1 percent increase in sales tax. After receiving an "increasingly frightening picture" of its pavements analyzed by city staff, the Arroyo Grande City Council approved...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara City Council approves Chick-fil-A traffic agreement, rescinds direction to declare public nuisance

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday rescinded its direction to prepare to declare Chick-fil-A a public nuisance because of the major traffic back-ups that result from the restaurant's drive-through lanes The post Santa Barbara City Council approves Chick-fil-A traffic agreement, rescinds direction to declare public nuisance appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Parking in the Center of Hollister a ‘Surprise’ to Goleta City Council￼

To reduce the number of lanes on Hollister Avenue as it travels through Old Town Goleta, change the parking configuration, and add bike lanes proved to be too much and too unvetted for the Goleta City Council on Tuesday night. Though the project — which only contemplates using paint to make the changes — could always be redone, Public Works Director Charlie Ebeling pointed out that one he’d worked on in Orcutt was still there 25 years later. The council agreed to give Public Works more time to develop a history of the project, a schedule for public workshops, and to return sometime soon.
GOLETA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Republican challenger takes early lead in 16th District

While the run-up to the primary in the 16th District generated some heated discussion between two Democrats thought to be front-runners, the Republican challenger took an early lead Tuesday night. After redistricting placed state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, in the same district as another Democratic incumbent, Sen. Anna Caballero, Hurtado,...
PORTERVILLE, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy