Caledonia, MN

Pieper repeats as sub-section champion; eight Cal/SG boys qualify for section track

By Lee Epps
Fillmore County Journal
 3 days ago

Senior Chris Pieper repeated as the sub-section high jump champion and is one of eight Caledonia/Spring Grove boys to qualify for the May 31 and June 2 Section Track & Field Championships. Both sophomore Josh Beardmore and freshman Fischer Wait advanced in three different events while junior Eric Mauss qualified in...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Fillmore County Journal

Pieper returns to state, near miss for 4×200 relay boys

Caledonia/Spring Grove senior high jumper Chris Pieper has earned a second straight trip to the state track and field championships. This year on May 31 and June 2 at Triton High School in Dodge Center, he advances as the Section 1A champion after being the 2021 section runner-up. The top...
CALEDONIA, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Young baseball Lions progressed, challenged for league lead

The young Spring Grove baseball team, heading into the final Southeast Conference game, was one of four squads still in contention for the 2022 conference championship. After having once shared the league lead, the Lions lost that conference finale and finished third among eight SEC teams. The 11-8 season record followed last year’s 10-12 campaign and was the fourth consecutive season with double-digit wins.
SPRING GROVE, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Robert (Bob) H. Rippentrop

Robert (Bob) H. Rippentrop, 60, died on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Mayo Clinic’s Methodist Campus Hospice Unit, with his daughter by his side. He passed from a long, courageous, and complicated battle with JAK2-Myelofibrosis, a rare form of chronic leukemia. Bob was born on December 5, 1961, to...
SPRING VALLEY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Richard Bessingpas

Memorial service for Richard Bessingpas will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church in Cherry Grove, with Pastor Deanna Woodward officiating. Burial will be in the Cherry Grove Cemetery. Richard D. Bessingpas, of Harmony, Minn., passed away June 8, 2022, at the age...
HARMONY, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Janeen Lou Honsey

Janeen Lou Honsey, age 74, of rural Lanesboro, Minn., passed away on June 6, 2022, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, Minn., after a short battle with metastatic cancer. Janeen was born October 18, 1947, to James and Esther (Runge) Klomp in Preston, Minn. She graduated from Harmony High School in 1965 and went on to graduate with her Registered Nursing degree from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in 1968. She married David Honsey on May 27, 1967, and they raised five children on the family farm outside of Lanesboro. Janeen began her nursing career at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn. She soon found her calling as an OB nurse at Winona Health Hospital. She was passionate about her 30-plus year nursing career and only retired early due to loss of her hearing. Janeen also had a passion for 4-H. She was always serving others, leading groups, building, cleaning or teaching others in some fashion. She spent her free time reading romance novels, gardening and cooking. After retirement, she and David began wintering in Arizona, which quickly turned to summering in Minnesota. Janeen spent much of her retirement quilting for family members. She kept in contact with family members via text as she could not hear on the phone. She loved getting updates on the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janeen returned to the family farm to be around family after David passed away in August 2021.
LANESBORO, MN
NewsBreak
Sports
Fillmore County Journal

Special delivery for Lanesboro couple

Sometimes things don’t work out as planned. Thankfully Joe and Sjeila Goetzke of Lanesboro, Minn., were up for the challenge when Sjeila began having contractions on April 29, 2022; a few days before her due date of May 4. The couple were married in 2012 and were blessed with...
LANESBORO, MN
