Pieper repeats as sub-section champion; eight Cal/SG boys qualify for section track

Janeen Lou Honsey, age 74, of rural Lanesboro, Minn., passed away on June 6, 2022, at Seasons Hospice in Rochester, Minn., after a short battle with metastatic cancer. Janeen was born October 18, 1947, to James and Esther (Runge) Klomp in Preston, Minn. She graduated from Harmony High School in 1965 and went on to graduate with her Registered Nursing degree from Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in 1968. She married David Honsey on May 27, 1967, and they raised five children on the family farm outside of Lanesboro. Janeen began her nursing career at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, Minn. She soon found her calling as an OB nurse at Winona Health Hospital. She was passionate about her 30-plus year nursing career and only retired early due to loss of her hearing. Janeen also had a passion for 4-H. She was always serving others, leading groups, building, cleaning or teaching others in some fashion. She spent her free time reading romance novels, gardening and cooking. After retirement, she and David began wintering in Arizona, which quickly turned to summering in Minnesota. Janeen spent much of her retirement quilting for family members. She kept in contact with family members via text as she could not hear on the phone. She loved getting updates on the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janeen returned to the family farm to be around family after David passed away in August 2021.

