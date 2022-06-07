Omaha public pools open in sessions this summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A favorite Omaha tradition is back. The 48th annual Omaha Summer Arts Festival returns for the first time since 2019. The biggest change is the festival’s new home, Aksarben Village. Maryanne Ricketts said, “I’m so happy. I love art fairs.”. For Ricketts, the...
R&R Realty Group knew it was a risk three years ago to start building an upscale west Omaha office park — without having first secured any tenants. The developer was counting on an abundance of frills and an alluring atmosphere to draw talent-hungry businesses to Fountain Ridge. An amphitheater, rooftop deck, wellness center and patio […]
Omaha will soon be home to a new theater. The Omaha City Council has voted to approve 350-thousand-dollars in Tax Increment Financing for the project in the North 24th Street District. Officials say that the theater will serve as an extension of the Union for Contemporary Art, and it will be a dedicated space for local artists. The theater is expected to hold up to 100 people and will cost about six-point-four-million dollars. Construction should start in the summer of 2023.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will feel a lot like summer this weekend as summer-like temperatures are forecast for Lincoln. We have a few ideas if you’re in the hunt to find something to do, in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. Lincoln Saltdogs. Come...
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The second day of the Riverfront Festival is underway and organizers hope big crowds come out to enjoy the weekend and help the city. Bellevue’s American Heroes Park is all dressed up and ready for guests. The Riverfront Festival, the City of Bellevue and the Bellevue Community Foundation expect 5,000 - 10,000 people over the weekend.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A unanimous vote through Omaha City Council means North Omaha will soon have a dedicated theatre space for local artists and playwrights. “Our word arts, our spoken culture, our stories, and creative souls, also need dwelling spaces,” says Kim Whiteside, who spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting in favor of the new project.
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha developer is focused on thoughtful, affordable housing for senior citizens and single moms. Rob Woodling and Foundations Development recently unveiled 15 brand new 3-bedroom apartments for single mothers transitioning from the program atOmaha’s Bethlehem House. “It was a dream come true that Rob...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some property owners in Pottawattamie County are taking advantage of a county program and moving out of a flood-prone area. The county’s flood buyout program is still spending first phase money and there are more than a half dozen property owners who decided to move out of the flood zone.
Lincoln, NE (KLKN) – Looking to make plans for this weekend? Wherever you’re located, we’ve got an up-to-date list of things to do across the state. Whether you’re in Omaha or Valentine, Lincoln or North Platte, we’ve got you covered!. Take a look below, see...
(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of community members in the Metro will receive free laptops and Wi-Fi devices thanks to Do Space. “The mission of Do Space is to provide the Omaha community with free access to technology and also tech education,” says Angela McGraw, the Director of Do Space.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are hoping to learn more about what led to the death of a Nebraska woman, after a boat sank on the Missouri River. Emma Olsen, 20, drowned after a 30-foot red and white Scarab went under on May 29. Her body wasn’t recovered until...
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Cats Trap Neuter and Return program gave an update to the city council on Tuesday. In 2021, the city provided $2,500 for spay and neuter reimbursement and Nebraska City Cats reports 35 cats through May. This leaves $1,510 available through the financial year that ends this fall.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the price at the pumps to a trip to the grocery store, it seems like everything is costing more these days. “I live about eight hours from where I go to school and it’s about $65 to fill up my gas tank. In the past it’s been $40 so that makes a huge impact on whether I can go home to see my family or my boyfriend,” said Elizabeth Dobbe.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Power District is alerting its customers of a new scam. According to OPPD, customers have reported that they've received an automated call that states their service will be disconnected for a planned outage. The scam, which started on June 9, tells customers that immediate...
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Douglas County update. The Douglas County Health Department has been reporting COVID-19 data twice weekly,...
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Athena is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who has been at the shelter since May 4. Like a typical Malinois, she's intelligent and athletic. If you have a...
