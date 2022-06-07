ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

3 in custody after gunfire Monday evening

By Linda Cook, Mike Colón
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were taken into custody Monday evening after a gunfire incident shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 9th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport. Police found two casings at the scene. Officers told...

www.ourquadcities.com

