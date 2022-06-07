Police: Part of major interstate reopened after being closed for hours
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 680 South was closed Monday night just after the Market Street Downtown exit.
Some type of incident involving police was happening there.Brookfield Twp. trustee to resign after complaints
Youngstown police said it would remain closed for a few hours.
Drivers had to get off at the Market Street exit.
As of 11:45 p.m., 680 South was reopened.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0