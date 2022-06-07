Police: Part of major interstate reopened after being closed for hours

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 680 South was closed Monday night just after the Market Street Downtown exit.

Some type of incident involving police was happening there.

Youngstown police said it would remain closed for a few hours.

Drivers had to get off at the Market Street exit.

As of 11:45 p.m., 680 South was reopened.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.